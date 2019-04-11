IPL 2019 RR vs CSK LIVE score: Can Aston Turner find place in RR playing 11

In today’s match of (IPL 2019), Rajasthan Royals (RR) led by will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. A struggling Rajasthan are desperate to revive their campaign after losing 5 out of six matches so far. RR are placed at the seventh position on points table while defending champions CSK are at the top of table with 10 points. After winning four matches at home, Chennai Super Kings will look to find a perfect combination for their away match. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, lack firepower in the lower order and they may replace with Ashton Turner in the In head to head comparison, CSK have an edge as they won 13 out of 20 matches while Rajasthan Royals won seven. All eyes will be on Jaipur wicket as a spinner friendly wicket will help the visitors.

Check 2019 IPL Points table here



IPL 2019, Match 25: Live scorecard







IPL 2019, Match 25: Live streaming



match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream IPL match on Hotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for and match commentary here



