IPL 2019 RR vs CSK LIVE score: Can Aston Turner find place in RR playing 11

In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Rajasthan Royals (RR) led by Ajinkya Rahane will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. A struggling Rajasthan are desperate to revive their IPL 2019 campaign after losing 5 out of six matches so far. RR are placed at the seventh position on IPL 2019 points table while defending champions CSK are at the top of table with 10 points. After winning four matches at home, Chennai Super Kings will look to find a perfect combination for their away match. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, lack firepower in the lower order and they may replace Ben Stokes with Ashton Turner in the RR playing 11. In head to head comparison, CSK have an edge as they won 13 out of 20 matches while Rajasthan Royals won seven. All eyes will be on Jaipur wicket as a spinner friendly wicket will help the visitors.
