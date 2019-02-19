JUST IN
IPL 2019 schedule: Dhoni's CSK to take on Kohli's RCB in tournament opener

IPL 2019 will be off to an earlier-than-usual start owing to Lok Sabha elections, dates of which are yet to be announced. Any change in the provisional IPL 2019 schedule will be revised accordingly

BS Web Team 

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL 2019) for the first two weeks, comprising 17 games. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener on March 23. 

The IPL will be off to an earlier-than-usual start this year owing to the Lok Sabha elections 2019, dates of which are yet to be announced. Any change in the provisional itinerary -- from March 23 to April 5 -- will be revised accordingly.

While the weekends will have double-headers but the schedule doesn't clarify whether the BCCI will continue with the usual 4 pm (afternoon) and 8 pm (evening) format or there will be a change in timing.

"These are still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once these have been released, the BCCI will address any issues with the first two weeks and will also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates," read an official statement from the IPL.

On March 24, Kolkata Knight Riders will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the afternoon encounter of a double header in which Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will meet each other in Jaipur to complete the first round of games.

A total of 17 matches will be played during this two-week phase across the 8 home venues of the respective franchises.

All teams will play a minimum of four games with Delhi Capitals and RCB competing in five matches each during this time. Every side will play a minimum of two home and two away matches except for Delhi and RCB. While Delhi will compete in three home games, RCB will play an equal number of away encounters.'


Here is the IPL 2019 schedule:

Date Matches Venue Time
23-Mar CSK vs RCB Chennai Evening
24-Mar KKR vs SRH Kolkata Afternoon
MI vs DC Mumbai Evening
25-Mar RR vs KXIP Jaipur Evening
26-Mar DC vs CSK Delhi Evening
27-Mar KKR vs KXIP Kolkata Evening
28-Mar RCB vs MI Bengaluru Evening
29-Mar SRH vs RR Hyderabad Evening
30-Mar KXIP vs MI Mohali Afternoon
DC vs KKR Delhi Evening
31-Mar SRH vs RCB Hyderabad Afternoon
CSK vs RR Chennai Evening
1-Apr KXIP vs DC Mohali Evening
2-Apr RR vs RCB Jaipur Evening
3-Apr MI vs CSK Mumbai Evening
4-Apr DC vs SRH Delhi Evening
5-Apr RCB vs KKR Bengaluru Evening

