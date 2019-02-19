IPL 2019 schedule: Dhoni's CSK to take on Kohli's RCB in tournament opener

While the weekends will have double-headers but the schedule doesn't clarify whether the BCCI will continue with the usual 4 pm (afternoon) and 8 pm (evening) format or there will be a change in timing.

"These are still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. Once these have been released, the BCCI will address any issues with the first two weeks and will also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates," read an official statement from the IPL.





On March 24, Kolkata Knight Riders will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the afternoon encounter of a double header in which Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will meet each other in Jaipur to complete the first round of games.

A total of 17 matches will be played during this two-week phase across the 8 home venues of the respective franchises.





All teams will play a minimum of four games with Delhi Capitals and RCB competing in five matches each during this time. Every side will play a minimum of two home and two away matches except for Delhi and RCB. While Delhi will compete in three home games, RCB will play an equal number of away encounters.'



Here is the IPL 2019 schedule:



