IPL 2019, SRH vs MI LIVE score: Cutting to replace Malinga in MI playing 11

In head to head comparison, SRH have an edge as they have won seven out of 12 matches while MI won five. Check SRH vs MI LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians. Photo: PTI

In today’s second match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Sunrisers Hyderabad led by stand-in Captian Bhuvneshwar Kumar will take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both—SRH and MI – are coming into today’s IPL match with a win in their previous encounter and it is going to be a riveting contest between MI’s bowlers and SRH opening pair. Mumbai Indians have world class pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Jason Behrendoff in their ranks, on the other hand, Sunrisers have two destructive openers in world cricket. But MI will definitely miss the services of Lasith Malinga as the Sri Lankan has flown back to play domestic cricket in an effort to be eligible for selection for the World Cup squad. It is most likely that Ben Cutting will make it to MI playing in Malinga’s absence or MI will go with 2 genuine spinners. In head to head comparison, SRH have an edge as they have won seven out of 12 matches while MI won five.

IPL 2019, Match 19: SRH vs MI live scorecard


IPL 2019, Match 19: SRH vs MI live streaming details

SRH vs MI match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream SRH vs MI 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and website.

First Published: Sat, April 06 2019. 17:36 IST

