IPL 2019, SRH vs MI LIVE score: Cutting to replace Malinga in MI playing 11

In today’s second match of (IPL 2019), Sunrisers Hyderabad led by stand-in Captian will take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians at in Hyderabad. Both—SRH and MI – are coming into today’s IPL match with a win in their previous encounter and it is going to be a riveting contest between MI’s bowlers and SRH opening pair. Mumbai Indians have world class pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Jason Behrendoff in their ranks, on the other hand, Sunrisers have two destructive openers in world cricket. But MI will definitely miss the services of Lasith Malinga as the Sri Lankan has flown back to play domestic cricket in an effort to be eligible for selection for the World Cup squad. It is most likely that Ben Cutting will make it to MI playing in Malinga’s absence or MI will go with 2 genuine spinners. In head to head comparison, SRH have an edge as they have won seven out of 12 matches while MI won five.

Check 2019 IPL Points table here



IPL 2019, Match 19: live scorecard





IPL 2019, Match 19: live streaming details



match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream IPL match on Hotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for and match commentary here