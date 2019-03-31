IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB LIVE score: Can Virat Kohli and co stop David Warner?
In head to head comparison, SRH have an edge as they won seven out of 12 matches while Royal Challenger won five. Check SRH vs RCB Live score and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In today's first match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Virat Kohli and company would be eager to register their first victory in IPL 2019 as they are placed at seventh position in 2019 IPL points table. On the other hand, SRH will be high on confidence after chasing a big target of 198 against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. David Warner at the top of SRH's batting order is on a good form after coming back to the IPL fold from one-year ban over ball-tampering scandal. In head to head comparison, SRH have an edge as they won seven out of 12 matches while Royal Challenger won five.
IPL 2019, Match 11: SRH vs RCB live scorecard
IPL 2019, Match 11: SRH vs RCB live streaming details
SRH vs RCB match will start from 4:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold HD, Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream SRH vs RCB 2019 match on Hotstar app and website.
Stay tuned for SRH vs RCB live score and match commentary here