IPL 2020 auction: Full list of players retained, released by Delhi Capitals

The Delhi franchise of (IPL), Delhi Capitals, which saw a dramatic revival last season after their renaming to end third, have released nine players and retained 14 ahead of the 2020 auction, to be held in Kolkata on December 19.

DC have released six Indian cricketers — Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayappa — and three overseas players Chris Morris, Colin Ingram and Vihari, who has proved his mettle for India in Tests, has failed to fit well in the shortest format of the game. On the other hand, Munro, who has three international T20 centuries to his credit, was not able to make an impression for DC last season. ALSO READ: IPL 2020 auction: Full list of 332 shortlisted players and their base price

have retained the core of the team — Shikhar Dhawan, at the top of the batting line-up, and and in the middle order, with Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Sharma providing depth to bowling.

During the trading window, the Delhi franchise drafted in some senior players who could provide the much needed experience to the team. They traded leg spinner Mayank Markande and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia to Rajasthan Royals for Earlier, Capitals had traded Sherfone Rutherford to Mumbai Indians for Markande. ALSO READ: IPL 2020 auction: When and where to watch, live streaming details here

have strengthened their spin department by trading left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith to for experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has played 68 Tests and 111 ODIs for India, taking 357 and 150 wickets, respectively. In the IPL, he represented (CSK), with which he won titles in 2010 and 2011, and Rising Pune Supergiants, before captaining (KXIP).

After acquiring Rahane and Ashwin, look like a formidable side with a large pool of players who are part of the India cricket team currently.

Here is the full list of players retained, traded and released by Delhi Capitals:

Players retained by Delhi Capitals

Indian players: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan.

Overseas players: Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Players traded by Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin

Players released by Delhi Capitals

Indian players: Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayappa.

Overseas players: Chris Morris, Colin Ingram,