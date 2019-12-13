IPL 2020 auction: Full list of players retained, released by Delhi Capitals

.
.
The Delhi franchise of Indian Premier League
(IPL), Delhi Capitals, which saw a dramatic revival last season after their renaming to end third, have released nine players and retained 14 ahead of the IPL
2020 auction, to be held in Kolkata on December 19.
.
DC have released six Indian cricketers — Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayappa — and three overseas players Chris Morris, Colin Ingram and Colin Munro.
Vihari, who has proved his mettle for India in Tests, has failed to fit well in the shortest format of the game. On the other hand, Munro, who has three international T20 centuries to his credit, was not able to make an impression for DC last season.
Delhi Capitals
.
have retained the core of the team — Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw
at the top of the batting line-up, and Shreyas Iyer
and Rishabh Pant
in the middle order, with Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Sharma providing depth to bowling.
.
During the trading window, the Delhi franchise drafted in some senior players who could provide the much needed experience to the team. They traded leg spinner Mayank Markande and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia to Rajasthan Royals for Ajinkya Rahane.
Earlier, Capitals had traded Sherfone Rutherford to Mumbai Indians for Markande.
Delhi Capitals
.
have strengthened their spin department by trading left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith to Kings XI Punjab
for experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has played 68 Tests and 111 ODIs for India, taking 357 and 150 wickets, respectively. In the IPL, he represented Chennai Super Kings
(CSK), with which he won titles in 2010 and 2011, and Rising Pune Supergiants, before captaining Kings XI Punjab
(KXIP).
.
After acquiring Rahane and Ashwin, Delhi Capitals
look like a formidable side with a large pool of players who are part of the India cricket team currently.
Here is the full list of players retained, traded and released by Delhi Capitals:
.
Players retained by Delhi Capitals
.
Indian players: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan.
.
Overseas players: Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane.
.
Players traded by Delhi Capitals
.
Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin
.
Players released by Delhi Capitals
.
Indian players: Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayappa.
.