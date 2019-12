IPL 2020 auction: Full list of 332 shortlisted players and their base price

When the 2020 ( 2020) auction takes place in Kolkata on December 19, a total of 332 players will be in the fray for the 73 available spots across the eight teams.

Of the 332, shortlisted from among the 997 players who registered, 186 are Indian, 143 overseas players and three from associate nations.

The seven overseas players — Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh and from Australia, Dale Steyn from South Africa, and Angelo Mathews from Sri Lanka — carry the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

Robin Uthappa, released by (KKR) after a dismal performance last season, is the only Indian player in the auction pool with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Nine foreign players — England’s Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes and David Willey, South Africa’s Chris Morris and Kyle Abbott, and Australia’s Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson — also carry a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Indian players Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat — all released by their respective franchises — have a base price of Rs 1 crore. Among capped foreign players, nine have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, 20 of Rs 1 crore, 16 of Rs 75 lakh and 69 of Rs 50 lakh.

Here's the full list of 332 players in the shortlist for 2020 auction: