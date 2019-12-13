JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

Dube will get better as all-rounder after gaining more confidence: Arun
Business Standard

IPL 2020 auction: When and where to watch, live streaming details here

Star Sports who has the global rights of IPL has planned unmatched viewing experience for fans that includes live expert reactions and analysis, including all live developments from the auction room

IANS  |  Mumbai 

IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Eliminator
Rashid Khan. Photo: PTI

After a successful and nail-biting IPL 2019, the much-awaited cricketing tournament of the year is back with IPL 2020 auctions scheduled to take place on December 19 in Kolkata. Star Sports, global rights holder of the IPL has planned unmatched viewing experience for fans that includes live expert reactions and analysis, including all the live developments from the auction room.
 

Cricket experts such as Dean Jones will be back with Daren Ganga, who is said to make his commentary debut along with former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody. They will be joined by Gautam Gambhir and Aakash Chopra on the Hindi feed. Sanjay Bangar and Ian Bishop would join the live feed from Kolkata.
 


Star Sports also launched the third edition of IPL Election Se Selection as a lead up to the IPL 2020 players' auction. IPL Election Se Selection gives fans an opportunity to show off their IPL expertise and vote which team will end up picking from the select 10 players.

When are where to watch IPL 2020 Live auction

Catch all the action of the IPL 2020 auctions on December 19 from 2:30 pm on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada, 1 Bangla; and from 3:20 p.m. on "Select Dugout Auction Special" on Select 1/1 HD and Hotstar.
First Published: Fri, December 13 2019. 20:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY