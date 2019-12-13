IPL 2020 auction: When and where to watch, live streaming details here

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020 auction: Full list of 332 shortlisted players and their base price
From base price to available purse, things to know about IPL 2020 auction
Maxwell to Steyn: 332 players shortlisted for 73 spots for IPL 2020 auction
IPL 2020 auction: Full list of players retained and released by KXIP
IPL 2020: Dahiya replaces Amre as head of Delhi Capitals' talent scout wing
-
After a successful and nail-biting IPL 2019, the much-awaited cricketing tournament of the year is back with IPL 2020 auctions scheduled to take place on December 19 in Kolkata. Star Sports, global rights holder of the IPL has planned unmatched viewing experience for fans that includes live expert reactions and analysis, including all the live developments from the auction room.
Cricket experts such as Dean Jones will be back with Daren Ganga, who is said to make his commentary debut along with former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody. They will be joined by Gautam Gambhir and Aakash Chopra on the Hindi feed. Sanjay Bangar and Ian Bishop would join the live feed from Kolkata.
Star Sports also launched the third edition of IPL Election Se Selection as a lead up to the IPL 2020 players' auction. IPL Election Se Selection gives fans an opportunity to show off their IPL expertise and vote which team will end up picking from the select 10 players.
When are where to watch IPL 2020 Live auction
Catch all the action of the IPL 2020 auctions on December 19 from 2:30 pm on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada, 1 Bangla; and from 3:20 p.m. on "Select Dugout Auction Special" on Select 1/1 HD and Hotstar.