IPL 2020 auction: When and where to watch, live streaming details here

After a successful and nail-biting 2019, the much-awaited cricketing tournament of the year is back with 2020 auctions scheduled to take place on December 19 in Kolkata. Star Sports, global rights holder of the has planned unmatched viewing experience for fans that includes live expert reactions and analysis, including all the live developments from the auction room.



Cricket experts such as Dean Jones will be back with Daren Ganga, who is said to make his commentary debut along with former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody. They will be joined by Gautam Gambhir and Aakash Chopra on the Hindi feed. Sanjay Bangar and Ian Bishop would join the live feed from Kolkata.





also launched the third edition of IPL Election Se Selection as a lead up to the players' auction. IPL Election Se Selection gives fans an opportunity to show off their IPL expertise and vote which team will end up picking from the select 10 players.



When are where to watch Live auction

Catch all the action of the auctions on December 19 from 2:30 pm on 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, First, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada, 1 Bangla; and from 3:20 p.m. on "Select Dugout Auction Special" on Select 1/1 HD and Hotstar.