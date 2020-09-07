JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

IPL 2020 in UAE: Check full schedule, venues and match timings here

IPL 2020: Check Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, match timings, venue
Business Standard

IPL 2020: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore schedule, match timing, venue

RCB's performance in last two IPL seasons has been rather dismal - it finished eighth in IPL 2019 and sixth in IPL 2018

Topics
Royal Challengers Bangalore | IPL 2020 | Bio-Bubble

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photo: PTI
RCB’s performance in last two IPL seasons has been rather dismal — it finished eighth in IPL 2019 and sixth in IPL 2018. File photo: PTI

Its captain Virat Kohli may be widely considered the best in business at present, but Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has never won the title in any of the 12 editions of Indian Premier League (IPL) played so far. As the marquee event is moved to United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to rise in India coronavirus cases, RCB may see it as an opportunity for a good IPL season. When 2009 IPL moved to South Africa, RCB led by Anil Kumble reeached the finals. However, then Deccan Charges led by Adam Gilchrist defeated the Bangalore based fanchise the summit clash.
 
RCB IPL 2020 first match
 
In the 13th edition, the three-time finalist will kick start its IPL 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International cricket stadium, on September 21. RCB will play three afternoon matches (3:30 pm IST start) and 11 evening matches (7:30 pm IST start).

Check 2020 IPL latest news and updates here

RCB team news

RCB is entering IPL 2020 with a more rounded squad, having roped in Australian limited over captain Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris, among others. These new recruits are expected to give captain Kohli and AB de Villiers the much-needed support at the marquee event.

However, Australian Kane Richardson, who was part of initial RCB squad, has withdrawn from IPL 2020 to attend birth of his child. He was replaced by his countryman, leggie Adam Zampa.

Zampa will join the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali and Pawan Negi, strengthening the team's spin attack.

Click here to download RCB schedule in pdf
 
"We are disappointed to not have Kane's skills with us this IPL, as he was certainly on top of his game," RCB team director Mike Hesson said.
 
"However, once we found out Kane and Nyki's baby was due during the IPL, it's an exciting time, and we were fully supportive of Kane wanting to be at the birth of their first child,” he said. 
 
RCB’s performance in last two IPL seasons has been rather dismal — it finished eighth in IPL 2019 and sixth in IPL 2018.
 
Here is RCB’s IPL 2020 full schedule:
 

RCB full schedule for IPL 2020
DATE DAY Matches IST UAE VENUE STADIUM NAME
21-Sep-20 MON SRH vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI Dubai International cricket stadium
24-Sep-20 THU KXIP vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI Dubai International cricket stadium
28-Sep-20 MON RCB vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI Dubai International cricket stadium
3-Oct-20 SAT RCB vs RR 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI Sheikh Zayed Stadium
5-Oct-20 MON RCB vs DC 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI Dubai International cricket stadium
10-Oct-20 SAT CSK vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI Dubai International cricket stadium
12-Oct-20 MON RCB vs KKR 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH Sharjah cricket ground
15-Oct-20 THU RCB vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH Sharjah cricket ground
17-Oct-20 SAT RR vs RCB 3:30PM 2:00PM DUBAI Dubai International cricket stadium
21-Oct-20 WED KKR vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI Sheikh Zayed Stadium
25-Oct-20 SUN RCB vs CSK 3:30PM 2:00PM DUBAI Dubai International cricket stadium
28-Oct-20 WED MI vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI Sheikh Zayed Stadium
31-Oct-20 SAT RCB vs SRH 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH Sharjah cricket ground
2-Nov-20 MON DC vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI Sheikh Zayed Stadium

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 10:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY