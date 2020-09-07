IPL 2020: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore schedule, match timing, venue

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020 in UAE: Check full schedule, venues and match timings here
Governing Council meet: IPL 2020 will have 10 double header matches
IPL 2020: RCB to leave for Dubai on August 21 with health top of agenda
ICC postpones T20 WC, paves way for BCCI to organise IPL 2020 in Sep-Nov
IPL 2020 bio-bubble: Franchises fret over WAGS, local drivers, hospitality
-
Its captain Virat Kohli may be widely considered the best in business at present, but Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has never won the title in any of the 12 editions of Indian Premier League (IPL) played so far. As the marquee event is moved to United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to rise in India coronavirus cases, RCB may see it as an opportunity for a good IPL season. When 2009 IPL moved to South Africa, RCB led by Anil Kumble reeached the finals. However, then Deccan Charges led by Adam Gilchrist defeated the Bangalore based fanchise the summit clash.
RCB IPL 2020 first match
In the 13th edition, the three-time finalist will kick start its IPL 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International cricket stadium, on September 21. RCB will play three afternoon matches (3:30 pm IST start) and 11 evening matches (7:30 pm IST start).
Check 2020 IPL latest news and updates here
RCB team news
RCB is entering IPL 2020 with a more rounded squad, having roped in Australian limited over captain Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris, among others. These new recruits are expected to give captain Kohli and AB de Villiers the much-needed support at the marquee event.
However, Australian Kane Richardson, who was part of initial RCB squad, has withdrawn from IPL 2020 to attend birth of his child. He was replaced by his countryman, leggie Adam Zampa.
Zampa will join the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali and Pawan Negi, strengthening the team's spin attack.
Click here to download RCB schedule in pdf
"We are disappointed to not have Kane's skills with us this IPL, as he was certainly on top of his game," RCB team director Mike Hesson said.
"However, once we found out Kane and Nyki's baby was due during the IPL, it's an exciting time, and we were fully supportive of Kane wanting to be at the birth of their first child,” he said.
RCB’s performance in last two IPL seasons has been rather dismal — it finished eighth in IPL 2019 and sixth in IPL 2018.
Here is RCB’s IPL 2020 full schedule:
|RCB full schedule for IPL 2020
|DATE
|DAY
|Matches
|IST
|UAE
|VENUE
|STADIUM NAME
|21-Sep-20
|MON
|SRH vs RCB
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|Dubai International cricket stadium
|24-Sep-20
|THU
|KXIP vs RCB
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|Dubai International cricket stadium
|28-Sep-20
|MON
|RCB vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|Dubai International cricket stadium
|3-Oct-20
|SAT
|RCB vs RR
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|5-Oct-20
|MON
|RCB vs DC
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|Dubai International cricket stadium
|10-Oct-20
|SAT
|CSK vs RCB
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|Dubai International cricket stadium
|12-Oct-20
|MON
|RCB vs KKR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|Sharjah cricket ground
|15-Oct-20
|THU
|RCB vs KXIP
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|Sharjah cricket ground
|17-Oct-20
|SAT
|RR vs RCB
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|DUBAI
|Dubai International cricket stadium
|21-Oct-20
|WED
|KKR vs RCB
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|25-Oct-20
|SUN
|RCB vs CSK
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|DUBAI
|Dubai International cricket stadium
|28-Oct-20
|WED
|MI vs RCB
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|31-Oct-20
|SAT
|RCB vs SRH
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|Sharjah cricket ground
|2-Nov-20
|MON
|DC vs RCB
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium