IPL 2020: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore schedule, match timing, venue

Its captain may be widely considered the best in business at present, but (RCB) has never won the title in any of the 12 editions of (IPL) played so far. As the marquee event is moved to United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to rise in India coronavirus cases, RCB may see it as an opportunity for a good IPL season. When 2009 IPL moved to South Africa, RCB led by Anil Kumble reeached the finals. However, then Deccan Charges led by Adam Gilchrist defeated the Bangalore based fanchise the summit clash.



RCB first match



In the 13th edition, the three-time finalist will kick start its campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International cricket stadium, on September 21. RCB will play three afternoon matches (3:30 pm IST start) and 11 evening matches (7:30 pm IST start).



RCB team news

RCB is entering with a more rounded squad, having roped in Australian limited over captain and South African all-rounder Chris Morris, among others. These new recruits are expected to give captain Kohli and the much-needed support at the marquee event.



However, Australian Kane Richardson, who was part of initial RCB squad, has withdrawn from IPL 2020 to attend birth of his child. He was replaced by his countryman, leggie



Zampa will join the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali and Pawan Negi, strengthening the team's spin attack.



"We are disappointed to not have Kane's skills with us this IPL, as he was certainly on top of his game," RCB team director Mike Hesson said.



"However, once we found out Kane and Nyki's baby was due during the IPL, it's an exciting time, and we were fully supportive of Kane wanting to be at the birth of their first child,” he said.



RCB’s performance in last two IPL seasons has been rather dismal — it finished eighth in IPL 2019 and sixth in IPL 2018.



