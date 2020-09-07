IPL 2020: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad full schedule, match timings, venue

-
-
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will kick off its this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21 at Dubai International Stadium. The Hyderabad-based franchise will see a change in its leadership as Australian swashbuckling opener David Warner was reinstated as SRH captain. Under Warner’s captaincy Hyderabad won the 2016 IPL title. However, the southpaw missed the 2018 season in the aftermath of Sandpaper gate scandal.
Warner returned to IPL fold last year but the franchise stayed with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson as its first-choice captain and named Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was his deputy as SRH ended its IPL 2018 campaign as a finalist under the Kiwi skipper.
SRH team news
With the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson at the top of the batting order, fans would be expecting another superb show from SRH. Hyderabad has a formidable bowling attack featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.
SRH IPL 2020 schedule
The Hyderabad based franchise will play three afternoon matches (3:30 pm start). A one-time IPL champion, SRH will play its last match of IPL 2020 on November 3 against Mumbai Indians at Sharjah cricket stadium.
Check SRH full schedule, match timing, venue here:
|SRH FULL SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2020
|DAY
|DATE
|Match
|IST
|UAE
|VENUE
|MON
|21-Sep-20
|SRH vs RCB
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|SAT
|26-Sep-20
|KKR vs SRH
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|TUE
|29-Sep-20
|DC vs SRH
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|FRI
|2-Oct-20
|CSK vs SRH
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|SUN
|4-Oct-20
|MI vs SRH
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|SHARJAH
|THU
|8-Oct-20
|SRH vs KXIP
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|SUN
|11-Oct-20
|SRH vs RR
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|DUBAI
|TUE
|13-Oct-20
|SRH vs CSK
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|SUN
|18-Oct-20
|SRH vs KKR
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|THU
|22-Oct-20
|RR vs SRH
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|SAT
|24-Oct-20
|KXIP vs SRH
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|TUE
|27-Oct-20
|SRH vs DC
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|SAT
|31-Oct-20
|RCB vs SRH
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|TUE
|3-Nov-20
|SRH vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH