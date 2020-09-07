JUST IN
IPL 2020: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad full schedule, match timings, venue

Sunrisers Hyderabad will see a change in its leadership as Australian swashbuckling opener David Warner was reinstated as SRH captain, replacing New Zealand's Kane Williamson

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

IPL 2020: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad full schedule, match timings, venue
David Warner missed the 2018 season of Indian Premier League in the aftermath of Sandpaper gate scandal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will kick off its this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21 at Dubai International Stadium. The Hyderabad-based franchise will see a change in its leadership as Australian swashbuckling opener David Warner was reinstated as SRH captain. Under Warner’s captaincy Hyderabad won the 2016 IPL title. However, the southpaw missed the 2018 season in the aftermath of Sandpaper gate scandal.

Warner returned to IPL fold last year but the franchise stayed with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson as its first-choice captain and named Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was his deputy as SRH ended its IPL 2018 campaign as a finalist under the Kiwi skipper.

Click here to download SRH full schedule

SRH team news

With the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson at the top of the batting order, fans would be expecting another superb show from SRH. Hyderabad has a formidable bowling attack featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

SRH IPL 2020 schedule

The Hyderabad based franchise will play three afternoon matches (3:30 pm start). A one-time IPL champion, SRH will play its last match of IPL 2020 on November 3 against Mumbai Indians at Sharjah cricket stadium.

Check SRH full schedule, match timing, venue here:

SRH FULL SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2020
DAY DATE Match IST UAE VENUE
MON 21-Sep-20 SRH vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
SAT 26-Sep-20 KKR vs SRH 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
TUE 29-Sep-20 DC vs SRH 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
FRI 2-Oct-20 CSK vs SRH 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
SUN 4-Oct-20 MI vs SRH 3:30PM 2:00PM SHARJAH
THU 8-Oct-20 SRH vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
SUN 11-Oct-20 SRH vs RR 3:30PM 2:00PM DUBAI
TUE 13-Oct-20 SRH vs CSK 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
SUN 18-Oct-20 SRH vs KKR 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI
THU 22-Oct-20 RR vs SRH 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
SAT 24-Oct-20 KXIP vs SRH 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
TUE 27-Oct-20 SRH vs DC 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
SAT 31-Oct-20 RCB vs SRH 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH
TUE 3-Nov-20 SRH vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH



First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 08:24 IST

