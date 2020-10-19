IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni completes 4,000 runs as Chennai captain

has reached 4,000 runs mark while leading (CSK) in 10th season of during CSK vs RR match on Monday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Dhoni reached 4000-run mark today, when he completed the remaining 6 runs as he picked three runs to backward point off Rahul tewatia's delivery in the 12th over of CSK innings.

Dhoni has been a part of squad since the inception of in 2008, barring 2016, 2017 seasons when CSK was banned from IPL following spot fixing scandal along with Rajasthan Royals.

has led for three IPL titles so far.

During these two seasons, Dhoni has represented Rising Pune Supergiants and scored 574 runs in 30 matches.

Here are top five leading run scorers for CSK in Indian Premier League:





Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Suresh Raina 2008-2019 164 160 24 4527 100* 33.28 3296 137.34 1 32 8 412 171 MS Dhoni 2008-2020 169* 151 60 3994 84* 43.89 2857 139.79 0 21 3 273 185 Faf du Plessis 2012-2020 72* 66 7 2004 96 33.96 1549 129.37 0 14 3 180 60 Mike Hussey 2008-2015 50 49 7 1768 116* 42.09 1430 123.63 1 13 1 181 45 Murali Vijay 2009-2020 70 70 4 1708 127 25.87 1365 125.12 2 7 3 150 68 S Badrinath 2008-2013 95 67 20 1441 71* 30.65 1212 118.89 0 11 6 154 28