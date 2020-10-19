IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni completes 4,000 runs as Chennai captain

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New delhi 

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni plays a shot during CSK vs RR IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Photo: PTI
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni plays a shot during CSK vs RR IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Photo: PTI

MS Dhoni has reached 4,000 runs mark while leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 10th season of Indian Premier league during CSK vs RR match on Monday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Dhoni reached 4000-run mark today, when he completed the remaining 6 runs as he picked three runs to backward point off Rahul tewatia's delivery in the 12th over of CSK innings.

Dhoni has been a part of Chennai Super Kings squad since the inception of Indian Premier League in 2008, barring 2016, 2017 seasons when CSK was banned from IPL following spot fixing scandal along with Rajasthan Royals.

MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings for three IPL titles so far.

During these two seasons, Dhoni has represented Rising Pune Supergiants and scored 574 runs in 30 matches.

Here are top five leading run scorers for CSK in Indian Premier League:

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Suresh Raina 2008-2019 164 160 24 4527 100* 33.28 3296 137.34 1 32 8 412 171
MS Dhoni 2008-2020 169* 151 60 3994 84* 43.89 2857 139.79 0 21 3 273 185
Faf du Plessis 2012-2020 72* 66 7 2004 96 33.96 1549 129.37 0 14 3 180 60
Mike Hussey 2008-2015 50 49 7 1768 116* 42.09 1430 123.63 1 13 1 181 45
Murali Vijay 2009-2020 70 70 4 1708 127 25.87 1365 125.12 2 7 3 150 68
S Badrinath 2008-2013 95 67 20 1441 71* 30.65 1212 118.89 0 11 6 154 28


Runs scored by Dhoni every season:

Seasons Mat No Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST
Overall 195 68 4523 84* 42.66 3,282 137.81 0 23 303 213 104 39
2020 5 3 91 47* 91 67 135.82 0 0 6 4 6 1
2019 15 7 416 84* 83.2 309 134.62 0 3 22 23 11 5
2018 16 9 455 79* 75.83 302 150.66 0 3 24 30 11 3
2017 (RPS) 16 4 290 61* 26.36 250 116 0 1 15 16 10 3
2016 (RPS) 14 5 284 64* 40.57 210 135.23 0 1 18 14 8 4
2015 17 5 372 53 31 305 121.96 0 1 27 17 8 3
2014 16 10 371 57* 74.2 250 148.4 0 1 22 20 3 1
2013 18 5 461 67* 41.9 283 162.89 0 4 32 25 15 2
2012 19 5 358 51* 29.83 278 128.77 0 1 26 9 12 2
2011 16 4 392 70* 43.55 247 158.7 0 2 25 23 5 5
2010 13 2 287 66* 31.88 210 136.66 0 2 26 8 5 6
2009 14 5 332 58* 41.5 261 127.2 0 2 22 9 4 4
2008 16 4 414 65 41.4 310 133.54 0 2 38 15 6 0
Source: IPL official website

First Published: Mon, October 19 2020. 20:11 IST

