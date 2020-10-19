IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni completes 4,000 runs as Chennai captain

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Watch MS Dhoni top five knocks in Indian Premier League
IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR highlights: Kolkata beats Chennai by 10 runs
IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH highlights: Chennai beats Hyderabad by 20 runs
Mahendra Singh Dhoni bids adieu international cricket: Check key stats here
IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP: Chris Gayle becomes 8th player to cross 4500 IPL runs
-
MS Dhoni has reached 4,000 runs mark while leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 10th season of Indian Premier league during CSK vs RR match on Monday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Dhoni reached 4000-run mark today, when he completed the remaining 6 runs as he picked three runs to backward point off Rahul tewatia's delivery in the 12th over of CSK innings.
Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here
Dhoni has been a part of Chennai Super Kings squad since the inception of Indian Premier League in 2008, barring 2016, 2017 seasons when CSK was banned from IPL following spot fixing scandal along with Rajasthan Royals.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings for three IPL titles so far.
During these two seasons, Dhoni has represented Rising Pune Supergiants and scored 574 runs in 30 matches.
Here are top five leading run scorers for CSK in Indian Premier League:
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|2008-2019
|164
|160
|24
|4527
|100*
|33.28
|3296
|137.34
|1
|32
|8
|412
|171
|2008-2020
|169*
|151
|60
|3994
|84*
|43.89
|2857
|139.79
|0
|21
|3
|273
|185
|2012-2020
|72*
|66
|7
|2004
|96
|33.96
|1549
|129.37
|0
|14
|3
|180
|60
|2008-2015
|50
|49
|7
|1768
|116*
|42.09
|1430
|123.63
|1
|13
|1
|181
|45
|2009-2020
|70
|70
|4
|1708
|127
|25.87
|1365
|125.12
|2
|7
|3
|150
|68
|2008-2013
|95
|67
|20
|1441
|71*
|30.65
|1212
|118.89
|0
|11
|6
|154
|28
Runs scored by Dhoni every season:
|Seasons
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|ST
|Overall
|195
|68
|4523
|84*
|42.66
|3,282
|137.81
|0
|23
|303
|213
|104
|39
|2020
|5
|3
|91
|47*
|91
|67
|135.82
|0
|0
|6
|4
|6
|1
|2019
|15
|7
|416
|84*
|83.2
|309
|134.62
|0
|3
|22
|23
|11
|5
|2018
|16
|9
|455
|79*
|75.83
|302
|150.66
|0
|3
|24
|30
|11
|3
|2017 (RPS)
|16
|4
|290
|61*
|26.36
|250
|116
|0
|1
|15
|16
|10
|3
|2016 (RPS)
|14
|5
|284
|64*
|40.57
|210
|135.23
|0
|1
|18
|14
|8
|4
|2015
|17
|5
|372
|53
|31
|305
|121.96
|0
|1
|27
|17
|8
|3
|2014
|16
|10
|371
|57*
|74.2
|250
|148.4
|0
|1
|22
|20
|3
|1
|2013
|18
|5
|461
|67*
|41.9
|283
|162.89
|0
|4
|32
|25
|15
|2
|2012
|19
|5
|358
|51*
|29.83
|278
|128.77
|0
|1
|26
|9
|12
|2
|2011
|16
|4
|392
|70*
|43.55
|247
|158.7
|0
|2
|25
|23
|5
|5
|2010
|13
|2
|287
|66*
|31.88
|210
|136.66
|0
|2
|26
|8
|5
|6
|2009
|14
|5
|332
|58*
|41.5
|261
|127.2
|0
|2
|22
|9
|4
|4
|2008
|16
|4
|414
|65
|41.4
|310
|133.54
|0
|2
|38
|15
|6
|0
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor