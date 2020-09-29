IPL 2020 points table, Orange, Purple cap holders ahead of DC vs SRH clash

The purple cap is presented to the player with the maximum number of wickets in an IPL season. The bowler with most number of wickets during the IPL season would wear the Purple cap while fielding, while the overall leading wicket-taker at the end of IPL season would win actual Purple cap award on the day of IPL grand finale. However, if there are equal numbers of wickets, then a bowler with the superior economy rate would don the Purple cap. Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir was first bowler in IPL history to win the purple cap.

The orange cap is given to the player who scored maximum number of runs in an season. The batsman with most runs in the event during the IPL season would wear the Orange Cap while fielding, while the overall leading run-scorer at the end of would win actual Orange Cap award on the day of the grand finale. Brendon McCullum was the first player to wear the Orange Cap in IPL history, while Shaun Marsh was the first winner of the Orange cap during inaugural IPL season.

After two consecutive wins in its so far, is top of the team standings with 4 points, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, which did not win a single match, is at the bottom of the IPL points table. SRH would be eyeing its first points this season as it takes on table-toppers on September 29 (today). Other than DC, (RR) is the only team not to have lost a single match so far.

