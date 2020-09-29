JUST IN
IPL 2020, Match 11: DC vs SRH live streaming, match and toss timing details
Business Standard

IPL 2020 points table, Orange, Purple cap holders ahead of DC vs SRH clash

Kings XI Punjab's K L Rahul is currently the orange cap holder in IPL 2020 while his teammate Mohammad Shami holds the Purple cap ahead of the DC vs SRH match today. DC is at top of IPL points table

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul after scoring a century during KXIP vs RCB match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Photo: PTI
After two consecutive wins in its IPL 2020 so far, Delhi Capitals is top of the team standings with 4 points, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, which did not win a single match, is at the bottom of the IPL points table. SRH would be eyeing its first points this season as it takes on table-toppers on September 29 (today). Other than DC, Rajasthan Royals (RR) is the only team not to have lost a single match so far.

The top-four teams on the IPL 2020 points table will qualify for the playoffs. Ahead of DC vs SRH match on September 29 the top 4 teams are as follows:
  1. Delhi Capitals
  2. Rajasthan Royals
  3. Royal Challengers Bangalore
  4. Kings XI Punjab
 
Check 2020 IPL points table here

Orange cap: IPL top batsmen

KXIP’s KL Rahul is at the top of IPL 2020 batsman list and has been Orange cap holder. KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 132 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24, followed by 69 against Rajasthan Royals on September 27. The second batsman on the list is Rahul’s teammate Mayank Agarwal, who has been in tremendous form, with 221 runs and a strike rate of 170. He has scored a gusty 89 against DC on September 20 followed by 26 and 106 in the next two matches.

What is orange cap in IPL?

The orange cap is given to the player who scored maximum number of runs in an Indian Premier league season. The batsman with most runs in the event during the IPL season would wear the Orange Cap while fielding, while the overall leading run-scorer at the end of Indian Premier league would win actual Orange Cap award on the day of the grand finale. Brendon McCullum was the first player to wear the Orange Cap in IPL history, while Shaun Marsh was the first winner of the Orange cap during inaugural IPL season.

 Here are the top five batsmen in IPL 2020 ahead of DC vs SRH match:
 
Name Matches Runs Fours Sixes 50s 100s Best
KL Rahul 3 222 23 9 1 1 132
Mayank Agarwal 3 221 21 11 1 1 106
Faf du Plessis 3 173 11 7 2 0 72
Sanju Samson 2 159 5 16 2 0 85
AB de Villiers 3 140 13 7 2 0 55
 

Purple cap: IPL 2020 top bowlers

KXIP’s Mohammad Shami is at the top of the IPL bowlers list this season, with 7 wickets in three matches so far, at an average of 12.14 and an economy of 7.5. The second in the list Delhi’s Kagiso Rabada with 5 wickets at an average of 10.80 and strike rate of 6.75. 

What is purple cap in IPL?

The purple cap is presented to the player with the maximum number of wickets in an IPL season. The bowler with most number of wickets during the IPL season would wear the Purple cap while fielding, while the overall leading wicket-taker at the end of IPL season would win actual Purple cap award on the day of IPL grand finale. However, if there are equal numbers of wickets, then a bowler with the superior economy rate would don the Purple cap. Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir was first bowler in IPL history to win the purple cap.

Here are the top five bowlers in IPL 2020 ahead of DC vs SRH match on Sep 29:

Name Matches Overs Maiden Runs Wickets
Mohammad Shami 3 11.2 7.5 85 7
Kagiso Rabada 2 8 6.75 54 5
Sam Curran 3 12 7.33 88 5
Yuzvendra Chahal 3 12 7.58 91 5
Trent Boult 3 7.67 9.3 87 5

IPL winners lists

Year Winner Runner up Number of IPL teams Orange Cap (Runs) Purple cap (Wickets) Player of the tournament
2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 8 David Warner (692) Imran Tahir (26) Andre Russell
2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 Kane Williamson (735) Andrew Tye (24) Sunil Narine
2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiants 8 David Warner (641) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26) Ben Stokes
2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 Virat Kohli (973) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23) Virat Kohli
2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 8 David Warner (562) Dwayne Bravo (26) Andre Russell
2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab 8 Robin Uthappa (660) Mohit Sharma (23) Glenn Maxwell
2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 9 Michel Hussey (733) Dwayne Bravo (32) Shane Watson
2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 9 Chris Gayle (733) Morne Morkel (25) Sunil Narine
2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 Chris Gayle (608) Lasith Malinga (28) Chris Gayle
2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 8 Sachin Tendulkar (618) Pragyan Ojha (21) Sachin Tendulkar
2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 Mathew Hayden (572) RP Singh (23) Adam Gilchrist
2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 8 Shaun Marsh (616) Sohail Tanvir (22) Shane Watson

First Published: Tue, September 29 2020. 16:26 IST

