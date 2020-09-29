IPL 2020 points table, Orange, Purple cap holders ahead of DC vs SRH clash

-
Orange cap: IPL top batsmenKXIP’s KL Rahul is at the top of IPL 2020 batsman list and has been Orange cap holder. KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 132 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24, followed by 69 against Rajasthan Royals on September 27. The second batsman on the list is Rahul’s teammate Mayank Agarwal, who has been in tremendous form, with 221 runs and a strike rate of 170. He has scored a gusty 89 against DC on September 20 followed by 26 and 106 in the next two matches. Here are the top five batsmen in IPL 2020 ahead of DC vs SRH match:
|Name
|Matches
|Runs
|Fours
|Sixes
|50s
|100s
|Best
|KL Rahul
|3
|222
|23
|9
|1
|1
|132
|Mayank Agarwal
|3
|221
|21
|11
|1
|1
|106
|Faf du Plessis
|3
|173
|11
|7
|2
|0
|72
|Sanju Samson
|2
|159
|5
|16
|2
|0
|85
|AB de Villiers
|3
|140
|13
|7
|2
|0
|55
Purple cap: IPL 2020 top bowlersKXIP’s Mohammad Shami is at the top of the IPL bowlers list this season, with 7 wickets in three matches so far, at an average of 12.14 and an economy of 7.5. The second in the list Delhi’s Kagiso Rabada with 5 wickets at an average of 10.80 and strike rate of 6.75. Here are the top five bowlers in IPL 2020 ahead of DC vs SRH match on Sep 29:
|Name
|Matches
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|Mohammad Shami
|3
|11.2
|7.5
|85
|7
|Kagiso Rabada
|2
|8
|6.75
|54
|5
|Sam Curran
|3
|12
|7.33
|88
|5
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|3
|12
|7.58
|91
|5
|Trent Boult
|3
|7.67
|9.3
|87
|5
IPL winners lists
|Year
|Winner
|Runner up
|Number of IPL teams
|Orange Cap (Runs)
|Purple cap (Wickets)
|Player of the tournament
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|David Warner (692)
|Imran Tahir (26)
|Andre Russell
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|Kane Williamson (735)
|Andrew Tye (24)
|Sunil Narine
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|8
|David Warner (641)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26)
|Ben Stokes
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|Virat Kohli (973)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23)
|Virat Kohli
|2015
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|David Warner (562)
|Dwayne Bravo (26)
|Andre Russell
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|8
|Robin Uthappa (660)
|Mohit Sharma (23)
|Glenn Maxwell
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|Michel Hussey (733)
|Dwayne Bravo (32)
|Shane Watson
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|Chris Gayle (733)
|Morne Morkel (25)
|Sunil Narine
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|Chris Gayle (608)
|Lasith Malinga (28)
|Chris Gayle
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|Sachin Tendulkar (618)
|Pragyan Ojha (21)
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2009
|Deccan Chargers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|Mathew Hayden (572)
|RP Singh (23)
|Adam Gilchrist
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|Shaun Marsh (616)
|Sohail Tanvir (22)
|Shane Watson
