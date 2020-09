IPL 2020 points table, Orange, Purple cap holders ahead of DC vs SRH clash

Check 2020 IPL latest news and live score updates from 7:30 pm onwards here After two consecutive wins in its so far, is top of the team standings with 4 points, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, which did not win a single match, is at the bottom of the IPL points table. SRH would be eyeing its first points this season as it takes on table-toppers on September 29 (today). Other than DC, (RR) is the only team not to have lost a single match so far.

The top-four teams on the points table will qualify for the playoffs. Ahead of DC vs SRH match on September 29 the top 4 teams are as follows:

Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab

Orange cap: IPL top batsmen

What is orange cap in IPL? The orange cap is given to the player who scored maximum number of runs in an season. The batsman with most runs in the event during the IPL season would wear the Orange Cap while fielding, while the overall leading run-scorer at the end of would win actual Orange Cap award on the day of the grand finale. Brendon McCullum was the first player to wear the Orange Cap in IPL history, while Shaun Marsh was the first winner of the Orange cap during inaugural IPL season.

Name Matches Runs Fours Sixes 50s 100s Best KL Rahul 3 222 23 9 1 1 132 Mayank Agarwal 3 221 21 11 1 1 106 Faf du Plessis 3 173 11 7 2 0 72 Sanju Samson 2 159 5 16 2 0 85 AB de Villiers 3 140 13 7 2 0 55

Purple cap: IPL 2020 top bowlers

What is purple cap in IPL? The purple cap is presented to the player with the maximum number of wickets in an IPL season. The bowler with most number of wickets during the IPL season would wear the Purple cap while fielding, while the overall leading wicket-taker at the end of IPL season would win actual Purple cap award on the day of IPL grand finale. However, if there are equal numbers of wickets, then a bowler with the superior economy rate would don the Purple cap. Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir was first bowler in IPL history to win the purple cap.

Name Matches Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Mohammad Shami 3 11.2 7.5 85 7 Kagiso Rabada 2 8 6.75 54 5 Sam Curran 3 12 7.33 88 5 Yuzvendra Chahal 3 12 7.58 91 5 Trent Boult 3 7.67 9.3 87 5

KXIP’s KL Rahul is at the top of batsman list and has been Orange cap holder. KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 132 runs against on September 24, followed by 69 against on September 27. The second batsman on the list is Rahul’s teammate Mayank Agarwal, who has been in tremendous form, with 221 runs and a strike rate of 170. He has scored a gusty 89 against DC on September 20 followed by 26 and 106 in the next two matches.KXIP’s Mohammad Shami is at the top of the IPL bowlers list this season, with 7 wickets in three matches so far, at an average of 12.14 and an economy of 7.5. The second in the list Delhi’s with 5 wickets at an average of 10.80 and strike rate of 6.75.