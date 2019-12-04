IPL 2020: Here's the full list of players released and retained by RCB

-
After a poor showing in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Virat Kohli-led Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB) would look to turn their fortunes around in the coming season of T20 championship (IPL 2020). The Bengaluru franchise, which has never won an IPL title so far, had put up its best performance in 2016, when it reached the finals only to be pipped for the crown by Deccan Chargers Hyderabad. In each of the three editions since, RCB has failed to enter even the playoffs.
Looking to wash the stains of its unfortunate past, RCB has decided to make several changes to the squad this time. Ahead of IPL 2020 auction, the franchise has released 12 of its players, including renowned T20 stars like Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Marcus Stoinis and Tim Southee.
Royal Challengers Bangalore has retained only 13 players from its 25-member 2019 season squad. And only two of the 13 retained are foreign players — AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali. RCB has also made some important tweaks in the coaching department, bringing in former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson as director of cricket operations. Besides, Australian batsman Simon Katich, who was part of KKR’s coaching staff until the 2019 season, is replacing Gary Kristen as RCB’s head coach.
Here is the full list players retained and released by RCB ahead of IPL 2020 player auction:
Players retained
Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Navdeep Saini.
Players released
Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, Prayas Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar, and Dale Steyn.