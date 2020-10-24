IPL 2020: KKR vs DC playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

In match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (KKR) and (DC) will lock horns at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In KKR's previous clash against RCB, the Virat Kohli-led side wrapped it for 84/8 in 20 overs with Mohammad Siraj wiping the top order.

The Eoin Morgan-led side would be under pressure as have a formidable bowling attack in Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel and others.



KKR playoff chances

With the playoffs race intensified, KKR cannot afford another defeat as that would mean slipping to the bottom position in Points Table.

has been one of the most consistent side in but it lost in its previous outing against KXIP, despite Shikhar Dhawan slamming a century. It would look to bounce back and exert a psychological pressure on KKR as the two sides meet on Saturday.

KKR could also make some changes in its playing 11, consider how the side collapsed against RCB. DC might try Harshal or Mohit in place of Damiel Sams or Tushar Deshpande.



KKR vs DC playing 11 prediction

KKR tentative playing 11

Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

DC tentative playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande/ Anrich Nortje

IPL 2020, Match 41: KKR vs DC Pitch report

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium saw KKR's batting collapse as Mohammad Siraj got early movement. KKR would go prepared this time while DC would expect Rabada on Nortje to strike early

KKR vs DC head to head

Total matches: 25

KKR won: 13

DC won: 11

No result: 0

KKR vs DC Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders



Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth

Delhi Capitals



Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav