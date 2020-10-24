IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH playing 11 predictions and head to head details here

-
In match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
KXIP would be upbeat about this contest as they come into this clash on the back of clinical wins -- first against Mumbai Indians in a match that saw two super overs, a first in IPL history and then a win against Delhi Capitals at the same stadium on Tuesday.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
After three consecutive victories, KXIP would look to continue the winning march and seal its place for the playoffs.
On the other hand, SRH has yet to sort out its playing 11 as the side keeps changing its line-up. Facing KXIP would be some challenge for the side as the opposition has a strong and consistent batting and bowling line-up.
Both teams would eye crucial two points from the match as playoffs are just around the corner.Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
KXIP vs SRH playing 11 prediction
KXIP tentative playing 11: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
SRH tentative playing 11: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
IPL 2020, Match 43: KXIP vs SRH Pitch report
KXIP vs SRH head to head
Total matches: 15
KXIP won: 4
SRH won: 11
No result: 0
KXIP vs SRH Squads
Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav
