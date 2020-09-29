IPL 2020, Match 11: DC vs SRH live streaming, match and toss timing details

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC), high on confidence after two wins on the trot, will be up against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the only team without a point, in the 11th match of the IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

While DC will aim for a hat-trick of wins, the David Warner-captained SRH would aim to register their first win of the season, having lost two of their previous outings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

DC may go unchanged as of their last match as the side has been performing fairly well.

On the other hand, SRH will have to address their batting woes as barring skipper Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Manish Pandey, the other have failed to perform. SRH team management might include Kane Williamson, replacing Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi.

Here’s all you need to know about Match 11, DC vs SRH cricket match:

When will the vs IPL match take place?

The DC vs SRH IPL match will be held on September 29, Tuesday.

Where will the DC vs SRH IPL match be played?

The venue for DC vs SRH match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What will be the timings of the DC vs SRH IPL match?

The Match 11 between vs will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time DC vs SRH toss will take place?

The DC vs SRH live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs SRH IPL match live?

The DC vs SRH IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between DC vs SRH?

You can watch the live streaming of DC vs SRH match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.