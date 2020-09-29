JUST IN
IPL 2020 live score, DC vs SRH toss updates: Coin flip at 7 pm today

At DC vs SRH toss, both Warner and Iyer will look to bat second as dew settles in during the second innings. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here

New Delhi 

In match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals would look to continue its winning momentum as it locks horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is at the bottom of points table, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. SRH is yet to win a game in IPL 2020, while DC is at the top of IPL points table.
 
DC vs SRH live toss: The coin flip between DC’s Shreyas Iyer and SRH’s David Warner will take place at 7:00 pm IST. At the same venue last time, Warner opted to bat first and said it wouldn't be wise to wait for dew. However, dew came in the second half and KKR easily chased down the target.

DC vs SRH playing 11: Hyderabad needs to solve its batting conundrum, which is highly depended on top three batsmen. The other big factor that is marring SRH’s campaign is its bowling department and one can see significant changes in personnel there. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, would like to go with unchanged playing 11 unless there is some injury or niggle at the start of the match.

IPL 2020: DC vs SRH live scorecard
 
 

IPL 2020 live streaming details

The live telecast of DC vs SRH match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.


Scoring pattern of all teams in IPL 2020 so far:

. . Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Total runs
% of runs in boundaries
CSK
 Runs 166 200 131 497
56.34
Boundaries 94 132 54 280
MI
 Runs 162 195 201 558
56.27
Boundaries 84 106 124 314
DC
 Runs 157 175 TBP 332
53.01
Boundaries 88 88 TBP 176
KXIP
 Runs 157 206 223 586
60.75
Boundaries 84 126 146 356
RCB
 Runs 163 109 201 473
55.39
Boundaries 76 58 128 262
SRH
 Runs 153 142 TBP 295
44.07
Boundaries 74 56 TBP 130
KKR
 Runs 146 145 TBP 291
59.79
Boundaries 94 80 TBP 174
RR
 Runs 216 226 TBP 442
68.33
Boundaries 138 164 TBP 302
 
TBP: To be played

Stay tuned for the latest on IPL live score, toss and playing 11 updates…
 

