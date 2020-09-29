- Centre gets 82 bids for 21 coal mines in first auction for private players
IPL 2020 live score, DC vs SRH toss updates: Coin flip at 7 pm today
At DC vs SRH toss, both Warner and Iyer will look to bat second as dew settles in during the second innings. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here
The live telecast of DC vs SRH match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. File photo: PTI
DC vs SRH live toss: The coin flip between DC’s Shreyas Iyer and SRH’s David Warner will take place at 7:00 pm IST. At the same venue last time, Warner opted to bat first and said it wouldn't be wise to wait for dew. However, dew came in the second half and KKR easily chased down the target.
DC vs SRH playing 11: Hyderabad needs to solve its batting conundrum, which is highly depended on top three batsmen. The other big factor that is marring SRH’s campaign is its bowling department and one can see significant changes in personnel there. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, would like to go with unchanged playing 11 unless there is some injury or niggle at the start of the match.
IPL 2020: DC vs SRH live scorecard
IPL 2020 live streaming details
The live telecast of DC vs SRH match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
Scoring pattern of all teams in IPL 2020 so far:
|Total runs
|497
|
56.34
|280
|558
|
56.27
|314
|332
|
53.01
|176
|586
|
60.75
|356
|473
|
55.39
|262
|295
|
44.07
|130
|291
|
59.79
|174
|442
|
68.33
|302
TBP: To be played
Stay tuned for the latest on IPL live score, toss and playing 11 updates…
