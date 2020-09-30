IPL 2020, Match 12: RR vs KKR live streaming, match and toss timing details

-
In Match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Rajasthan Royals has a 100 per cent success rate in IPL 2020 with two wins in as many matches while Kolkata Knight Riders come into this match on the back of a comfortable seven-wicket win against SRH.
Check RR vs KKR playing 11 and head to head stats here
For Royals, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith are minting runs and it remains to be seen if Jos Buttler manages to fire at Dubai.
The Royals also have a decent bowling line-up with Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, and Jofra Archer in nice touch.
KKR's all-round effort in the previous game should hold them in good stead. Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, and Varun Chakravarthy make a decent line-up.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
In the head-to-head record, both teams have won ten games each in the IPL so far.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 12, RR vs KKR cricket match:
When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match take place?
The RR vs KKR IPL match will be held on September 30, Wednesday.
Where will the RR vs KKR IPL match be played?
The venue for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the RR vs KKR IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 12 between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time RR vs KKR toss will take place?
The RR vs KKR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the RR vs KKR IPL match live?
The RR vs KKR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between RR vs KKR?
You can watch the live streaming of RR vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
