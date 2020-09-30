- India's April-Aug fiscal deficit passes 109% of full year budget target
IPL 2020 live score, KKR vs RR toss updates: Coin flip at 7 pm today
At the KKR vs RR toss, both Warner and Iyer will look to bat second as dew settles in during the second innings. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders | Rajasthan Royals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rajasthan Royals players in IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
KKR vs RR live toss: The coin flip between KKR’s Dinesh Karthik and RR’s Steve Smith will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Given the dew factor, the captain who wins the toss would look to bowl first as it has been the trend so far in IPL 2020.
KKR vs RR playing 11: Both the teams could field an unchanged playing 11 from the previous match unless there is some injury at the start of play.
Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here
IPL live score: RR vs KKR live scorecard
KKR vs RR live streaming details
The live telecast of the KKR vs RR match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
Percentage of runs in boundaries scored by all 8 teams in IPL 2020 so far:
|.
|.
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Total runs
|CSK
|Runs
|166
|200
|131
|497
|
56.34
|Boundaries
|94
|132
|54
|280
|MI
|Runs
|162
|195
|201
|558
|
56.27
|Boundaries
|84
|106
|124
|314
|DC
|Runs
|157
|175
|147
|479
|
51.36
|Boundaries
|88
|88
|70
|246
|KXIP
|Runs
|157
|206
|223
|586
|
60.75
|Boundaries
|84
|126
|146
|356
|RCB
|Runs
|163
|109
|201
|473
|
55.39
|Boundaries
|76
|58
|128
|262
|SRH
|Runs
|153
|142
|162
|457
|
43.33
|Boundaries
|74
|56
|68
|198
|KKR
|Runs
|146
|145
|TBP
|291
|
59.79
|Boundaries
|94
|80
|TBP
|174
|RR
|Runs
|216
|226
|TBP
|442
|
68.33
|Boundaries
|138
|164
|TBP
|
302
Stay tuned for the latest on KKR vs RR live score, toss and playing 11 updates…
