JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

IPL 2020 live score, KKR vs RR toss updates: Coin flip at 7 pm today

At the KKR vs RR toss, both Warner and Iyer will look to bat second as dew settles in during the second innings. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here

Topics
IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders | Rajasthan Royals

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Rajasthan Royals players in IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Rajasthan Royals players in IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Both the teams come into the arena with wins. While Rajasthan is at the top of points table after winning both its matches, Kolkata is placed at the seventh position with one win.
 
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
 
KKR vs RR live toss: The coin flip between KKR’s Dinesh Karthik and RR’s Steve Smith will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Given the dew factor, the captain who wins the toss would look to bowl first as it has been the trend so far in IPL 2020.
 
KKR vs RR playing 11: Both the teams could field an unchanged playing 11 from the previous match unless there is some injury at the start of play.
 
Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here
 
IPL live score: RR vs KKR live scorecard
 
 
 
KKR vs RR live streaming details
 
The live telecast of the KKR vs RR match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.

Percentage of runs in boundaries scored by all 8 teams in IPL 2020 so far:

. . Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Total runs
% of runs in boundaries
CSK Runs 166 200 131 497
56.34
Boundaries 94 132 54 280
MI Runs 162 195 201 558
56.27
Boundaries 84 106 124 314
DC Runs 157 175 147 479
51.36
Boundaries 88 88 70 246
KXIP Runs 157 206 223 586
60.75
Boundaries 84 126 146 356
RCB Runs 163 109 201 473
55.39
Boundaries 76 58 128 262
SRH Runs 153 142 162 457
43.33
Boundaries 74 56 68 198
KKR Runs 146 145 TBP 291
59.79
Boundaries 94 80 TBP 174
RR Runs 216 226 TBP 442
68.33
Boundaries 138 164 TBP 302
 
 *TBP: To be played
Stay tuned for the latest on KKR vs RR live score, toss and playing 11 updates…
 
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh