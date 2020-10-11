IPL 2020, Match 26: SRH vs RR toss timing, live telecast, streaming details

-
-
In match 26 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Rajasthan Royals had a good start in IPL 2020 but they couldn't recover after a string of losses. Steve Smith and Sanju Samson haven't been able to create much impact in the last 2-3 matches and the batting unit depends on both the batsmen.
However, Ben Stokes might join RR playing 11 soon, and this would bring some relief for the team that's looking for a much-needed victory.
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this fixture on the back of a sensational 69-run win over bottom-placed Kings XI Punjab.
Skipper David Warner and opener Jonny Bairstow look in good touch with the bat while Kane Williamson's form remains a concern for the team.
The bowling looks fresh, despite the team losing Bhuvneshwar Kumar due to injury.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 26, SRH vs RR cricket match:
When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match take place?
The SRH vs RR IPL match will be held on October 11, Sunday.
Where will the SRH vs RR IPL match be played?
The venue for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
What will be the timings of the SRH vs RR IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 26 between SRH vs RR will begin at 3:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time SRH vs RR toss will take place?
The SRH vs RR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the SRH vs RR IPL match live?
The SRH vs RR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between SRH vs RR?
You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
