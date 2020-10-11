LIVE TOSS: IPL 2020, SRH vs RR - Battle between David Warner, Steve Smith
At SRH vs RR toss, both the captains will look to bat first given the hot and humid weather conditions in afternoon. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here
David Warner and Steve ahead of SRH vs RR match. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
SRH vs RR live toss updates: The coin flip between SRH’s David Warner and RR’s Steve Smith will take place at 3:00 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss, given the team batting first has won more matches.
SRH vs RR playing 11: SRH is likely to field an unchanged playing 11 While Ben Stokes may get a place in RR playing as his mandatory quarantine ended on October 10.
The SRH vs RR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
