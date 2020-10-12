IPL 2020, Match 28: RCB vs KKR live streaming, match, toss timing details

-
-
In match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Both the teams would be upbeat for the clash as both come on this clash on the back of crucial wins. Moreover, the skipper of both the teams are in great touch with the bat.
A win in this clash will ensure a better position in IPL 2020 Points Table for both the teams.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 28, RCB vs KKR cricket match:
When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match take place?
The RCB vs KKR IPL match will be held on October 12, Monday.
Where will the RCB vs KKR IPL match be played?
The venue for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the RCB vs KKR IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 28 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time RCB vs KKR toss will take place?
The RCB vs KKR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs KKR IPL match live?
The RCB vs KKR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between RCB vs KKR?
You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs KKR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
