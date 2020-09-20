IPL 2020, Match 3: SRH vs RCB live streaming, match and toss timing details

(SRH) will start its campaign against the (RCB), who is looking for its maiden title, at the iconic Dubai International Cricket stadium on Monday.

While SRH has been once in 2016, besides the 2009 triumph in earlier avatar as Deccan Chargers, the Virat Kohli-led RCB is yet to lay its hands on the coveted trophy.



team news

David Warner-led SRH has made some changes in the squad. The 'Orange Army' will miss the services of ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was released by the franchise after being banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for failing to report the approach of bookies elsewhere.

With skipper Warner and Jonny Bairstow, the SRH is considered to have one of the best opening pairs and if the duo gets going, the Hyderabad franchise will pose a big threat for their opponents.



Royal Challengers team news

On the other hand, RCB is one of the three teams in the league who is yet to win the trophy.

Kohli-led RCB's biggest strength has been their batting and the skipper is undoubtedly, one of the best in business when it comes to white-ball cricket. The team management along with Kohli will hope that he replicates the form he had shown in the 2016 edition where he had scored four centuries.

Alongside Kohli, the RCB also has one of the best explosive T20 batsmen in AB de Villiers. The RCB's batting mostly revolves around Kohli and de Villiers and if the duo fires, things will be easier for the team. Moreover, they both have also shown over the past how to be a livewire in the ground when it comes to fielding.



Also with the inclusion of Aaron Finch, the RCB's top-order looks quite effective. Youngster Devdutt Padikkal is likely to open the innings with Finch while Joshua Phillipe is the other opening option for the RCB.

The SRH vs RCB IPL match will be held on September 21, Monday.The venue for vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match is Dubai International Stadium.The Match 3 between Sunerisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.The SRH vs RCB live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.The RCB vs SRH IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.