IPL 2020, Match 30: DC vs RR live streaming, match and toss timing details

In match 30 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Delhi lost its previous encounter against Mumbai Indians and slipped to the second spot in IPL 2020 Points Table while Rajasthan pulled a thumping victory against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
The Steve Smith-led side would look to gain more as the middle order has been delivering for the side, even if the top order fails to perform, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag ensured it in RR's previous clash.
Delhi would have to see it doesn't lower its guard even if early wickets come, as Rahul Tewatia has the ability to rescue Royals from any odds.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
Delhi, on the other hand, is a formidable side and has a strong line-up of batsmen and bowlers. Going into this clash, they would be even eager for a win to retain top spot in the points table.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 30, DC vs RR cricket match:
When will the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match take place?
The DC vs RR IPL match will be held on October 14, Wednesday.
Where will the DC vs RR IPL match be played?
The venue for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the DC vs RR IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 30 between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time DC vs RR toss will take place?
The DC vs RR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs RR IPL match live?
The DC vs RR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between DC vs RR?
You can watch the live streaming of DC vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
