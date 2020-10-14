IPL 2020, Match 30: DC vs RR live streaming, match and toss timing details

In match 30 of the 2020 (IPL 2020), (DC) will take on (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Delhi lost its previous encounter against Mumbai Indians and slipped to the second spot in Points Table while Rajasthan pulled a thumping victory against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.



The Steve Smith-led side would look to gain more as the middle order has been delivering for the side, even if the top order fails to perform, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag ensured it in RR's previous clash.

Delhi would have to see it doesn't lower its guard even if early wickets come, as Rahul Tewatia has the ability to rescue Royals from any odds.



Delhi, on the other hand, is a formidable side and has a strong line-up of batsmen and bowlers. Going into this clash, they would be even eager for a win to retain top spot in the points table.

The DC vs RR IPL match will be held on October 14, Wednesday.

The venue for vs match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Match 30 between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

The DC vs RR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

The DC vs RR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

You can watch the live streaming of DC vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.