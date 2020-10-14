JUST IN
LIVE: IPL 2020, DC vs RR - Delhi Capitals eyes top spot on points table

At DC vs RR toss, both the captains will look to bat first given chasing is not easy due to slow nature of Dubai wicket. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here

IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals | Sanju Samson

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

RR players celebrate the wicket of CSK player match 4 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Photo by: Sportzpics for BCCI
The DC vs RR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Photo by: Sportzpics for BCCI
In today’s match of Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals would be eyeing the top spot on IPL 2020 points table, when Shreyas Iyer led side take on Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International cricket stadium today. When the two teams clashed in IPL 2020 on October 9, DC defeated RR by 46 runs.

Currently, Delhi is at fifth position on IPL 2020 points table while Rajasthan Royals is languished at the bottom half of team rankings.

DC vs RR Live toss updates

The coin flip between Delhi’s Shreyas Iyer and Rajasthan’s Steve Smith will take place at 7 pm IST. The toss winning captain would look to bat first at Dubai as team batting first has won nine out of 11 matches.
 
DC vs RR playing 11: Both the teams are not likely to make any changes in their playing 11s.

Delhi vs Rajasthan live streaming

The DC vs RR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Follow DC vs RR live match updates here:

