IPL 2020, Match 46: KKR vs KXIP live streaming, match, toss timing details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: KXIP vs KKR toss result, live streaming and telecast details
IPL 2020, Match 6: KXIP vs RCB toss prediction and live streaming details
IPL 2020, Match 36: MI vs KXIP toss results and live streaming details here
IPL 2020, Match 22: SRH vs KXIP live streaming, match, toss timing details
IPL 2020, Match 38: KXIP vs DC live streaming, match, toss timing details
-
In match 46 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kolkata Knight Riders will take on KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.
KXIP is at the fifth spot on the IPL 2020 points table while KKR is at the fourth spot. The KL Rahul-led side would look to clinch another crucial two points to get closer to the playoffs berth as losing this fixture would almost seal a place for KKR.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
KKR, on the other hand, would aim another turnaround after finding some spark in the later stages of the tournament.
A lot is at stake for both sides and it remains to be seen who will be able to read the conditions better at Sharjah.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 46, KKR vs KXIP cricket match:
When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match take place?
The KKR vs KXIP IPL match will be held on October 26, Monday.
Where will the KKR vs KXIP IPL match be played?
The venue for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match is Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the KKR vs KXIP IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 46 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time KKR vs KXIP toss will take place?
The KKR vs KXIP live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs KXIP IPL match live?
The KKR vs KXIP IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between KKR vs KXIP?
You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs KXIP match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor