IPL 2020, Match 46: KKR vs KXIP live streaming, match, toss timing details

In match 46 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), will take on KL Rahul-led (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

KXIP is at the fifth spot on the points table while KKR is at the fourth spot. The KL Rahul-led side would look to clinch another crucial two points to get closer to the playoffs berth as losing this fixture would almost seal a place for KKR.



KKR, on the other hand, would aim another turnaround after finding some spark in the later stages of the tournament.

A lot is at stake for both sides and it remains to be seen who will be able to read the conditions better at Sharjah.



Here’s all you need to know about Match 46, KKR vs KXIP cricket match:

When will the vs match take place?

The KKR vs KXIP IPL match will be held on October 26, Monday.

Where will the KKR vs KXIP IPL match be played?

The venue for vs match is Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What will be the timings of the KKR vs KXIP IPL match?

The Match 46 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time KKR vs KXIP toss will take place?

The KKR vs KXIP live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs KXIP IPL match live?

The KKR vs KXIP IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between KKR vs KXIP?

You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs KXIP match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.