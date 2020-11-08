LIVE: IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, DC vs SRH - Will Stoinis open for Delhi today?
Shaw is likely to dropped today as he scored only 49 runs in 8 innings. Stoinis can be used as opener given his hitting skills widely seen in Big Bash League. Check SRH vs DC live match updates here
The Capitals has lost six out of its seven playoff/knockout games in Indian Premier League history. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Qualifier 2: DC vs SRH live toss time and statsThe DC vs SRH toss will take place at 7 pm IST. The team batting second has won 8 of the last 9 matches played at Abu Dhabi. The dew factor comes into play in the second half and chasing became easy. However, in the Eliminator played here on November 6, Royal Challengers Bangalore spinners got a lot of grip and turn from the surface.
Qualifier 2: DC vs SRH playing 11Sunrisers Hyderabad is likely to retain the same line-up from the Eliminator. However, if Wriddiman Saha clears the fitness test ahead of the match, he would replace Sreevats Goswami. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals needs to have a good opening stand and the way Prithvi Shaw failed at the top, he is likely to be dropped for today’s game.
IPL 2020 playoffs: DC vs SRH full scorecard
IPL 2020 live streaming detailsThe DC vs SRH live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar.
DC vs SRH live match updates here
