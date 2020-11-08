JUST IN
LIVE: IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, DC vs SRH - Will Stoinis open for Delhi today?

Shaw is likely to dropped today as he scored only 49 runs in 8 innings. Stoinis can be used as opener given his hitting skills widely seen in Big Bash League. Check SRH vs DC live match updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Capitals has lost six out of its seven playoff/knockout games in Indian Premier League history. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. SRH are the favourites to win Qualifier 2 as the David Warner-led side is on a six-winning streak, while Delhi got a 61-run drubbing from Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1. The winner of today’s match will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai in the grand finale on Tuesday (November 10).

Qualifier 2: DC vs SRH live toss time and stats

The DC vs SRH toss will take place at 7 pm IST. The team batting second has won 8 of the last 9 matches played at Abu Dhabi. The dew factor comes into play in the second half and chasing became easy. However, in the Eliminator played here on November 6, Royal Challengers Bangalore spinners got a lot of grip and turn from the surface.

Qualifier 2: DC vs SRH playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad is likely to retain the same line-up from the Eliminator. However, if Wriddiman Saha clears the fitness test ahead of the match, he would replace Sreevats Goswami. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals needs to have a good opening stand and the way Prithvi Shaw failed at the top, he is likely to be dropped for today’s game.

IPL 2020 playoffs: DC vs SRH full scorecard
 

 

IPL 2020 live streaming details 

The DC vs SRH live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar.
 
DC vs SRH live match updates here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

