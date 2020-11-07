IPL 2020, Qualifier 2: DC vs SRH playing 11 predictions and head to head

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: SRH vs DC playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details
IPL 2020, Eliminator 1: RCB vs SRH playing 11 predictions and head to head
IPL 2020 SRH vs DC highlights: SRH win by 88 runs, keep playoffs hope alive
IPL 2020, Match 47: SRH vs DC toss result and live streaming deatils
IPL 2020: DC vs SRH match prediction, playing 11, head to head details
-
In the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
At stake is the IPL title and David Warner's SRH has won four consecutive matches to reach here which inluded win against both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
On Friday, SRH got the better of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore to seal its place for the qualifier 2. With its bowlers in complete control, facing SRH would be a tough challenge for Shreyas Iyer-led DC who have lost four consecutive matches, including the Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians.
Delhi would be wary of its fragile and inconsistent batting line-up as all batsmen, barring Marcus Stoinis, have struggled.
RCB vs SRH Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals
Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada
Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan
IPL 2020, Qualifier 2: DC vs SRH Pitch report
The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has become slow which brings spinners into the picture. However, pacers may get swing in early overs. With dew playing a big part in the second half, both teams will look to chase after winning the toss.
DC vs SRH Squads
Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Y Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor