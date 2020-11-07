IPL 2020, Qualifier 2: DC vs SRH playing 11 predictions and head to head

In the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (DC) will take on (SRH) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

At stake is the IPL title and David Warner's SRH has won four consecutive matches to reach here which inluded win against both Mumbai Indians and

On Friday, SRH got the better of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore to seal its place for the qualifier 2. With its bowlers in complete control, facing SRH would be a tough challenge for Shreyas Iyer-led DC who have lost four consecutive matches, including the Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians.

Delhi would be wary of its fragile and inconsistent batting line-up as all batsmen, barring Marcus Stoinis, have struggled.

DC vs SRH head to head Total matches: 17 DC won: 6 SRH won: 11 No result: 0

RCB vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan

IPL 2020, Qualifier 2: DC vs SRH Pitch report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has become slow which brings spinners into the picture. However, pacers may get swing in early overs. With dew playing a big part in the second half, both teams will look to chase after winning the toss.

DC vs SRH Squads

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Y Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh