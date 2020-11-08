IPL 2020, Qualifier 2: DC vs SRH live streaming and toss timing details

In the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (DC) will take on (SRH) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi would be wary of SRH's steady rise from the brink of elimination during the league stage. On Friday, SRH got the better of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore to seal its place for the qualifier 2.

SRH has won four consecutive matches to reach here which inluded win against both Mumbai Indians and

Considering Delhi's inconsistent form, SRH could get past it easily on the back of its batting and strict bowling. However, if Delhi's batsmen perform, it could get tough for SRH.

DC vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan

Here’s all you need to know about Qualifier 2, DC vs SRH cricket match:

When will the vs IPL match take place?

The DC vs SRH IPL match will be held on November 8, Sunday.

Where will the DC vs SRH IPL match be played?

The venue for Delhi Capitals vs match is Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

What will be the timings of the DC vs SRH IPL match?

The Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time DC vs SRH toss will take place?

The DC vs SRH live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs SRH IPL match live?

The DC vs SRH IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between DC vs SRH?

You can watch the live streaming of DC vs SRH match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.