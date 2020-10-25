IPL 2020: RCB vs CSK playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details

In match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (RCB) will take on (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

It's almost done for MS Dhoni's CSK in this year's IPL with the team managing just three wins in eleven games. Their batting and bowling units haven't really clicked despite several tweaks.

CSK may just bring in some changes to give chance to players who haven't played to far.

are just one win away from a playoff spot. Skipper and AB de Villiers are in good touch and with the bowlers complementing the batting line-up.

RCB demolished KKR's batting in its previous clash and the team would be upbeat to clinch two more points to seal its spot for the playoffs while CSK would look to play for its reputation.

RCB vs CSK playing 11 prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, (C&WK), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir and Shardul Thakur

IPL 2020, Match 44: RCB vs CSK Pitch report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium has something for batsmen and bowlers. The pacers keep the dominance in the initial overs with the spinners getting some help in the middle overs. Teams may choose to field first to see the nature of the wicket.

RCB vs CSK head to head



Total matches: 25

RCB won: 9

CSK won: 15

No result: 1

RCB vs CSK Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore

(C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa.

Chennai Super Kings

(C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood