IPL 2020: RCB vs DC playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details

In match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Virat Kohli's (RCB) will take on Shreyas Iyer-led (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.





Both RCB and DC would be high on confidence after defeating RR and KKR respectively on Saturday and look to maintain the winning march.





Much to their relief, both RCB and DC skippers have found form. While Iyer has shown great form in his team's four matches, Kohli finally got his act together in RCB's last game against Rajasthan Royals, striking a fluent half-century. And come Monday, the two skippers would look to lead from the front and outwit each other in what promises to be a thrilling contest.





In bowling department, both the teams have a formidable attack. Yuzvendra Chahal is in prime form and Isuru Udana has added to RCB's strength. For DC, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje would be the key players while it would expect R Ashwin to trouble RCB batsmen.

RCB vs DC playing 11 prediction: It look like both teams would go unchanged as of their last match

RCB tentative playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal DC tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra.

IPL 2020, Match 19: RCB vs DC Pitch report

The playing conditions in Dubai have been helpful to the spinners so far. The surface may be slower than what we have been seen so far. The team batting first has won seven out of seven matches at Dubai International cricket stadium.

RCB vs DC head-to-head Total matches: 23 RCB won: 14 DC won: 8 No result: 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB squad: (C), AB de Villiers Devdutt Padikkal Gurkeerat Mann Singh Moeen Ali Mohammed Siraj Navdeep Saini Parthiv Patel (W) Pawan Negi Shivam Dube Umesh Yadav Washington Sundar Yuzvendra Chahal Aaron Finch Chris Morris Josh Philippe Pavan Deshpande Dale Steyn Shahbaz Ahamad Isuru Udana Adam Zampa

Delhi Capitals

DC squad: (C), Ajinkya Rahane Amit Mishra Avesh Khan Axar Patel Harshal Patel Ishant Sharma Kagiso Rabada Keemo Paul Prithvi Shaw Ravichandran Ashwin Rishabh Pant (W) Sandeep Lamichhane Shikhar Dhawan Alex Carey Shimron Hetmyer Mohit Sharma Tushar Deshpande Marcus Stoinis Lalith Yadav Anrich Nortje Daniel Sams