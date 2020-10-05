IPL Live score, RCB vs DC 2020: Toss will take place at 7 pm
Both RCB and DC would be high on confidence after defeating RR and KKR respectively on Saturday . Check IPL Live score, playing 11 and other match updates here
Virat Kohli, RCB captain. Photo: @@RCBTweets
In match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra's inclusion in playing 11 is doubtful for the game as he injured his finger during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Saturday.
Virat Kohli would look to keep RCB playing same as of last match.
RCB vs DC playing 11 prediction
RCB tentative playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal
DC tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra/Axar Patel.
RCB vs DC toss prediction: The team batting first has won seven out of seven matches at Dubai International cricket stadium. Hence, both Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer would look to win the toss and bat first.
Match 19: IPL live score, RCB vs DC scorecard
RCB vs DC live streaming details
The live telecast of RCB vs DC IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
