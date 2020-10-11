IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head stats

In match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (RCB) will take on (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Andre Russell's knee injury will be an area of concern for KKR.

Both RCB and KKR have revived their fotunes by pulling crucial wins in the last few matches adn on Saturday, both managed to humble their respective rivals with an all-round performance.



Much to their delight, both the skippers -- RCB's and KKR's Dinesh Karthik, are in good touch with the bat.

The contest would mainly be between KKR's strict bowling and RCB's formidable batting.



RCB vs KKR Playing 11 Prediction

RCB playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR playing 11: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c) (wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

RCB vs KKR head-to-head

Total matches: 24

RCB won: 10

KKR won: 14

No result: 0

IPL 2020, Match 28: RCB vs KKR Pitch report

Sharjah has small boundaries so we may expect a high-scoring match between RCB and KKR. The flat wicket usually favours batsmen but in the last match at the venue, Rajasthan Royals had restricted Delhi Capitals to 184/8 in 20 overs, and Delhi still won the match by 46 runs. A similar score is possible as KKR bowlers have restricted the opposition on a number of occasions.

RCB vs KKR squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: (C), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi