IPL 2020: RCB vs MI playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Mumbai Indians, after losing to CSK in the opener, bounced back with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders. The top order looks in good touch and they have plenty of bwoling options as well.

RCB would look to find winning ways again, after being thrashed by KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab last week. is yet to put some runs on the board while other batsmen are still doinga fine job.

Bowling is where RCB needs to do some fixing, Steyn and Umesh are leaking too much runs the prove costly for the side. Kohli might try Chris Morris or Mohammad Siraj in RCB playing 11.

IPL 2020, Match 10: RCB vs MI Predicted Playing 11



Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris/Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (WK), (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Bout

IPL 2020, Match 10: RCB vs MI Pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually favours batsmen but bowlers get hel as well. Spinners could hold the key in Dubai, especially in the middle overs. Chasing would be ideal due to dew factor.

RCB vs MI head-to-head

Total matches: 27

RCB won: 9

MI won: 18

No result: 0

Here are the squads of and Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore

(C), AB de Villiers Devdutt Padikkal Gurkeerat Mann Singh Moeen Ali Mohammed Siraj Navdeep Saini Parthiv Patel (W) Pawan Negi Shivam Dube Umesh Yadav Washington Sundar Yuzvendra Chahal Aaron Finch Chris Morris Josh Philippe Pavan Deshpande Dale Steyn Shahbaz Ahamad Isuru Udana Adam Zampa

Mumbai Indians

(C), Aditya Tare Anmolpreet Singh Anukul Roy Dhawal Kulkarni Hardik Pandya Ishan Kishan Jasprit Bumrah Jayant Yadav Kieron Pollard Krunal Pandya Mitchell McClenaghan Quinton de Kock (W) Rahul Chahar Sherfane Rutherford Suryakumar Yadav Trent Boult Chris Lynn Nathan Coulter-Nile Saurabh Tiwary Mohsin Khan Digvijay Deshmukh Prince Balwant Rai Singh James Pattinson