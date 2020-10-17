IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: AB de Villiers completes 4,000 IPL runs for RCB

-
AB de Villiers, the swashbuckling South African batman, has reached 4,000 IPL runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. He reached the milestone after scoring 48 runs against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International cricket ground in Indian Premier League 2020.
AB de Villiers, who is also known as Mr 360, reached 4,000 IPL runs for RCB by scoring three gigantic sixes off Jaydev Unadkat.
Overall, de Villiers is second on the list of leading overseas run getter after David Warner.
AB de Villiers IPL career
AB de Villiers started his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with the Delhi Daredevils franchise (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008. He represented Delhi Daredevils in the first three IPL seasons and scored 671 runs in the three seasons, including a century in the second edition. In 2011, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought him for Rs 5 crore and the franchise has not released him since.
Here are top leading run scorer for RCB in Indian premier league history:
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli
|2008-2020
|201
|192
|32
|6183
|113
|38.64
|4666
|132.57
|5
|40
|7
|543
|213
|AB de Villiers
|2011-2020
|136
|126
|31
|4040
|133*
|42.37
|2482
|161.02
|2
|34
|7
|328
|214
|Chris Gayle
|2011-2017
|91
|90
|11
|3420
|175*
|43.29
|2215
|154.4
|5
|21
|5
|263
|263
|Jack Kallis
|2008-2010
|46
|46
|8
|1271
|89*
|33.44
|1123
|113.17
|0
|11
|4
|139
|24
|Rahul Dravid
|2008-2010
|52
|45
|5
|1132
|75*
|28.3
|946
|119.66
|0
|5
|4
|121
|20
