IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: AB de Villiers completes 4,000 IPL runs for RCB

BS Web Team 

Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

AB de Villiers, the swashbuckling South African batman, has reached 4,000 IPL runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. He reached the milestone after scoring 48 runs against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International cricket ground in Indian Premier League 2020.

AB de Villiers, who is also known as Mr 360, reached 4,000 IPL runs for RCB by scoring three gigantic sixes off Jaydev Unadkat.

Overall, de Villiers is second on the list of leading overseas run getter after David Warner.

AB de Villiers IPL career

AB de Villiers started his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with the Delhi Daredevils franchise (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008. He represented Delhi Daredevils in the first three IPL seasons and scored 671 runs in the three seasons, including a century in the second edition. In 2011, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought him for Rs 5 crore and the franchise has not released him since.

Here are top leading run scorer for RCB in Indian premier league history:

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Virat Kohli 2008-2020 201 192 32 6183 113 38.64 4666 132.57 5 40 7 543 213
AB de Villiers 2011-2020 136 126 31 4040 133* 42.37 2482 161.02 2 34 7 328 214
Chris Gayle 2011-2017 91 90 11 3420 175* 43.29 2215 154.4 5 21 5 263 263
Jack Kallis 2008-2010 46 46 8 1271 89* 33.44 1123 113.17 0 11 4 139 24
Rahul Dravid 2008-2010 52 45 5 1132 75* 28.3 946 119.66 0 5 4 121 20
*Runs includes the ones scored in now defunct Champions league

First Published: Sat, October 17 2020. 19:04 IST

