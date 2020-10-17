IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: AB de Villiers completes 4,000 IPL runs for RCB

AB de Villiers, the swashbuckling South African batman, has reached 4,000 IPL runs for on Thursday. He reached the milestone after scoring 48 runs against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International cricket ground in 2020.

AB de Villiers, who is also known as Mr 360, reached 4,000 IPL runs for RCB by scoring three gigantic sixes off Jaydev Unadkat.



Overall, de Villiers is second on the list of leading overseas run getter after David Warner.

IPL career



started his (IPL) career with the Delhi Daredevils franchise (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008. He represented Delhi Daredevils in the first three IPL seasons and scored 671 runs in the three seasons, including a century in the second edition. In 2011, (RCB) bought him for Rs 5 crore and the franchise has not released him since.

Here are top leading run scorer for RCB in history:



