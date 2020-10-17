JUST IN
LIVE TOSS: IPL 2020 today's match RCB vs RR: Coin flip at 3 pm IST

At RCB vs RR toss, both captains will look to bat first as wickets in UAE getting slow and hard to chase down a score in excess of 170. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In today’s afternoon match of Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International cricket stadium. RCB would aim to get its strategy right after some bizarre decisions in its previous match. On the other hand, Rajasthan would hope that its top order clicks and take the team home.
 
On IPL 2020 points table, Royal Challengers Bangalore is at third spot with 10 points in 8 matches while Rajasthan is at seventh position with 6 points in eight games.
 
RCB vs RR Live toss updates

The coin flip between Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and Rajasthan’s Steve Smith will take place at 7 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss given team batting first has won 10 matches out of 14 at Dubai.

RCB vs RR playing 11

Both the teams are unlikely to make any changes in their playing 11s.
 
RCB vs RR live streaming

The RCB vs RR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 3:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
