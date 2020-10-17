LIVE TOSS: IPL 2020 today's match RCB vs RR: Coin flip at 3 pm IST
At RCB vs RR toss, both captains will look to bat first as wickets in UAE getting slow and hard to chase down a score in excess of 170. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Rajasthan Royals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
On IPL 2020 points table, Royal Challengers Bangalore is at third spot with 10 points in 8 matches while Rajasthan is at seventh position with 6 points in eight games.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
RCB vs RR Live toss updatesThe coin flip between Bangalore’s Virat Kohli and Rajasthan’s Steve Smith will take place at 7 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss given team batting first has won 10 matches out of 14 at Dubai.
CHECK CSK vs DC head to head and playing 11 predictions here
RCB vs RR playing 11
Both the teams are unlikely to make any changes in their playing 11s.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
IPL live score: RCB vs RR full scorecard
RCB vs RR live streaming
The RCB vs RR live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 3:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Follow RCB vs RR live match updates here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More