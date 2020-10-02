IPL 2020: RCB vs RR playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details

-
-
In match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. This will be the first afternoon match (3:30 pm IST start) of IPL 2020.
Both RCB and RR have started the season with two wins in three games each.
RCB has a strong opening pair in Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal, and then AB de Villiers support the line-up well. RCB skipper Virat Kohli hasn't been able to fire much, so the team would expect him to put runs on the board.
Rajasthan Royals, too, have done well with the bat as Sanju Samson and Steve Smith have given strength to batting while Rahul Tewatia has emerged as a surprise package.
The side also has Jofra Archer who can easily tracp any batsman with his precision line and length. However, Rajasthan Royals suffered defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match. Barring Jos Buttler and Tom Curran, no other batsman could put up a fight. They will go cautious against RCB that has the likes of Chahal and Zampa, besides Navdeep Saini and master of yorker, Isuru Udana.
RCB snatched victory from Mumbai Indians in their previous match that was decided in Super Over, this would be a tough contest for Royals.
RCB vs RR playing 11 prediction
RCB playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa
RR playing 11: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot/Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat
IPL 2020, Match 15: RCB vs RR Pitch report
Unlike Dubai and Sharjah, matches have been more competitive in Sheikh Zayed Stadium as pacers get help with slight swing in the begining of the innings. Even spinners have fared well. Fielding first remains an ideal option for the captain winning the toss due to dew. However, if team batting first put a big total, it won't be easy to chase down that.
Rajasthan Royals squad
Steve Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot Ben Stokes Jofra Archer Jos Buttler (W) Mahipal Lomror Manan Vohra Mayank Markande Rahul Tewatia Riyan Parag Sanju Samson Shashank Singh Shreyas Gopal Varun Aaron Robin Uthappa Jaydev Unadkat Yashasvi Jaiswal Anuj Rawat Akash Singh Kartik Tyagi David Miller Oshane Thomas Anirudha Joshi Andrew Tye Tom Curran
Royal Challengers Bangalore squad
Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa
