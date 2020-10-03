IPL 2020 live score, RCB vs RR toss updates: Coin flip at 3 pm today
At the RCB vs RR toss, both Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will look to bat first given the hot and humid conditions during the first innings. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match
Given the match is played in the afternoon, the dew factor is not going to affect captain’s decision.
In today’s afternoon match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. All eyes will be on RCB captain Virat Kohli, who has failed to fire so far in the tournament. He has managed just 18 runs in three matches and it is high time he played a big knock. A win will push the victorious team to the top of the 2020 IPL points table.
RCB vs RR live toss updates: The coin flip between RCB’s Kohli and RR’s Steve Smith will take place at 3:00 pm IST. Given the match is played in the afternoon, the dew factor is not going to affect the captain’s decision. The captain, who wins the toss today, will look to bat first given the sheer hot and humid temperature at the venue.
RCB vs RR playing 11: Both the teams are likely to go with unchanged playing 11. However, RR can replace Robin Uthappa, who has failed miserably so far. He can be replaced by youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal.
The live telecast of the RCB vs RR match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
