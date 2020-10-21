IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli becomes 2nd IPL player to hit 500 fours

-
-
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Captain Virat Kohli became the second player in Indian Premier League history to score 500 fours on Wednesday.
Virat Kohli reached the milestone in his 186th IPL match after he scored two fours in an IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders. He smashed his 500th Four towards deep mid-wicket off the short delivery from Ferguson.
Shikhar Dhawan holds the record of maximum number of fours (549) in IPL history.
Virat Kohli is a leading run scorer in Indian Premier league history and is one of the few cricketers who represented only one franchise in IPL history.
He has been part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since the first season of IPL. Kohli was given a youth contract for RCB in 2008 and the team's captaincy in 2013. His franchise finished 5th in the group stage. Kohli took RCB to IPL finals in 2016, but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Since, then RCB consistently ended its IPL campaign at the bottom half of points table. However, in IPL 2020, the team is in the top half of the points table and appears to be a strong contender to qualify for the playoffs this season. In Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli has scored a total of 5638 runs in 183 matches at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 131.50. Kohli has 5 centuries and 38 fifties to his name. His highest score in IPL is 113.
