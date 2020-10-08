IPL 2020: RR vs DC playing 11, head to head, Sharjah pitch report details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: MI vs RR match predictions, playing 11 and head to head details
IPL 2020: KKR vs DC playing 11 predictions, squad, head to head, details
IPL 2020: RR vs KXIP playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details
IPL 2020: KKR vs RR match prediction, playing 11, head to head details
IPL 2020: RCB vs RR playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details
-
CHECK SRH vs KXIP live score and match updates here
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here
RR vs DC playing 11 predictions
Delhi Capitals tentative Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: Jos Buttler(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lormor, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.
Rajasthan vs Delhi head to head
- Overall
- Total: 20
- Rajasthan Royals won: 11
- Delhi Capitals won: 9
In overall head to head, Rajasthan Royals has an advantage over Delhi Capitals given Royals has won 11 out of 20 matches. However, since IPL 2018, Delhi has an upper hand, winning three out of four games. Moreover, in IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals failed to win a single game against Capitals.
RR vs DC: Sharjah pitch report
Sharjah has been a high scoring ground in IPL 2020 so far and in almost every match, the 200-run mark was achieved by every team. The pitch is ideal for hitting on the up and small boundaries allow a miss hit to go beyond the boundary line. All in all, Sharjah wicket is going to be a batting paradise and a good bowling and fielding approach would decide the winner.
Here are the squads of Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor