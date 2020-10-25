IPL 2020: RR vs MI playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details

JUST IN
Mumbai would look consolidate its pole position as it faces Rajasthan which has been inconsistent despite a good mix of players in its playing 11

In match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians are sitting at the top of the IPL 2020 Points Table, with seven wins in ten matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side demolished Chennai Super Kings' hopes for a playoffs berth in their previous outing.

Mumbai would look consolidate its pole position as it faces Rajasthan which has been inconsistent despite a good mix of players in its playing 11.

Rajasthan Royals will be eyeing two valuable points from this match to keep playoffs hopes alive in IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma may make a comeback in MI paying 11 after missing out in the team's previous match against CSK.

RR vs MI playing 11 prediction

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (WK), Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal and Kartik Tyagi

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

IPL 2020, Match 45: RR vs MI Pitch report

The pacers will get help in the early overs with slight swing and bounce on the cards. The spinners may also get some help as the match progresses. With two consecutive low scoring matches at the venue, it looks like it would be just another low-scoring match.

RR vs MI head to head

Total matches: 22

RR won: 10

MI won: 11

No result: 0

RR vs MI Squads

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

First Published: Sun, October 25 2020. 09:02 IST

