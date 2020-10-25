IPL 2020: RR vs MI playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: MI vs RR match predictions, playing 11 and head to head details
IPL 2020: Check RCB vs RR head to head and playing 11 predictions here
IPL 2020: CSK vs RR playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details
IPL 2020, Match 40: RR vs SRH head to head and playing 11 predictions
IPL 2020: Check Delhi vs Rajasthan playing 11 prediction, head to head here
-
In match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Mumbai Indians are sitting at the top of the IPL 2020 Points Table, with seven wins in ten matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side demolished Chennai Super Kings' hopes for a playoffs berth in their previous outing.
Mumbai would look consolidate its pole position as it faces Rajasthan which has been inconsistent despite a good mix of players in its playing 11.
Rajasthan Royals will be eyeing two valuable points from this match to keep playoffs hopes alive in IPL 2020.
Rohit Sharma may make a comeback in MI paying 11 after missing out in the team's previous match against CSK.
RR vs MI playing 11 prediction
Rajasthan Royals
Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (WK), Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal and Kartik Tyagi
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult
IPL 2020, Match 45: RR vs MI Pitch report
The pacers will get help in the early overs with slight swing and bounce on the cards. The spinners may also get some help as the match progresses. With two consecutive low scoring matches at the venue, it looks like it would be just another low-scoring match.
RR vs MI head to head
Total matches: 22
RR won: 10
MI won: 11
No result: 0
RR vs MI Squads
Rajasthan Royals
Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor