IPL 2020 schedule: Check Mumbai Indians' full fixture, match timing, venue

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' assistant physio tests positive for Covid-19
Mumbai Indians will miss the services of its most successful bowler in IPL history as Lasith Malinga has withdrawn from IPL 2020 due to personal reasons

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mumbai Indians. Photo: PTI
Mumbai Indians has signed Australian fast bowler James Pattinson as a replacement for Sri Lankan speedster Malinga. File photo: PTI

Mumbai Indians (MI), the defending champion, would like to continue its glorious run of last season in Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), too. The Rohit Sharma-led team would be eyeing a record fifth IPL title in the 13th season.

The Mumbai-based franchise will kick off its IPL 2020 campaign against 2019 runner-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Mumbai Indians team news

MI has made some strategic changes to its IPL 2020 squad by bringing in Australian Chris Lynn at the top of the batting order. With Hardik Pandya facing intermittent fitness issues, Australian bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile should prove handy for Mumbai. However, the Mumbai-based franchise will miss the services of Lasith Malinga, who withdrawn his name due to personal reasons. Mumbai Indians has signed Australian fast bowler James Pattinson as a replacement for Sri Lankan speedster Malinga.

"James Pattinson will join MI family currently based in Abu Dhabi this weekend," said MI in its statement. James is the right fit for us and adds to our pace attack options available at hand, especially for the conditions we will play in this season in UAE," said MI team owner Akash Ambani.

Check MI’s new IPL 2020 full schedule here:

MI FULL SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2020
DATE DAY Matches IST UAE VENUE
19-Sep-20 SAT MI vs CSK 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
23-Sep-20 WED KKR vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
28-Sep-20 MON RCB vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
1-Oct-20 THU KXIP vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
4-Oct-20 SUN MI vs SRH 3:30PM 2:00PM SHARJAH
6-Oct-20 TUE MI vs RR 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
11-Oct-20 SUN MI vs DC 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
16-Oct-20 FRI MI vs KKR 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
18-Oct-20 SUN MI vs KXIP 7:30PM 6:00PM DUBAI
23-Oct-20 FRI CSK vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH
25-Oct-20 SUN RR vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
28-Oct-20 WED MI vs RCB 7:30PM 6:00PM ABU DHABI
31-Oct-20 SAT DC vs MI 3:30PM 2:00PM DUBAI
3-Nov-20 TUE SRH vs MI 7:30PM 6:00PM SHARJAH

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 09:26 IST

