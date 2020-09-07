IPL 2020 schedule: Check Mumbai Indians' full fixture, match timing, venue

-
Mumbai Indians (MI), the defending champion, would like to continue its glorious run of last season in Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), too. The Rohit Sharma-led team would be eyeing a record fifth IPL title in the 13th season.
The Mumbai-based franchise will kick off its IPL 2020 campaign against 2019 runner-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.
To download MI full schedule in pdf click here
Mumbai Indians team news
MI has made some strategic changes to its IPL 2020 squad by bringing in Australian Chris Lynn at the top of the batting order. With Hardik Pandya facing intermittent fitness issues, Australian bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile should prove handy for Mumbai. However, the Mumbai-based franchise will miss the services of Lasith Malinga, who withdrawn his name due to personal reasons. Mumbai Indians has signed Australian fast bowler James Pattinson as a replacement for Sri Lankan speedster Malinga.
"James Pattinson will join MI family currently based in Abu Dhabi this weekend," said MI in its statement. James is the right fit for us and adds to our pace attack options available at hand, especially for the conditions we will play in this season in UAE," said MI team owner Akash Ambani.
Check MI’s new IPL 2020 full schedule here:
|MI FULL SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2020
|DATE
|DAY
|Matches
|IST
|UAE
|VENUE
|19-Sep-20
|SAT
|MI vs CSK
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|23-Sep-20
|WED
|KKR vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|28-Sep-20
|MON
|RCB vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|1-Oct-20
|THU
|KXIP vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|4-Oct-20
|SUN
|MI vs SRH
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|SHARJAH
|6-Oct-20
|TUE
|MI vs RR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|11-Oct-20
|SUN
|MI vs DC
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|16-Oct-20
|FRI
|MI vs KKR
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|18-Oct-20
|SUN
|MI vs KXIP
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|DUBAI
|23-Oct-20
|FRI
|CSK vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH
|25-Oct-20
|SUN
|RR vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|28-Oct-20
|WED
|MI vs RCB
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|ABU DHABI
|31-Oct-20
|SAT
|DC vs MI
|3:30PM
|2:00PM
|DUBAI
|3-Nov-20
|TUE
|SRH vs MI
|7:30PM
|6:00PM
|SHARJAH