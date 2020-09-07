IPL 2020 schedule: Check Mumbai Indians' full fixture, match timing, venue

(MI), the defending champion, would like to continue its glorious run of last season in 2020 (IPL 2020), too. The Rohit Sharma-led team would be eyeing a record fifth IPL title in the 13th season.

The Mumbai-based franchise will kick off its campaign against 2019 runner-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

MI has made some strategic changes to its squad by bringing in Australian at the top of the batting order. With Hardik Pandya facing intermittent fitness issues, Australian bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile should prove handy for Mumbai. However, the Mumbai-based franchise will miss the services of Lasith Malinga, who withdrawn his name due to personal reasons. has signed Australian fast bowler James Pattinson as a replacement for Sri Lankan speedster Malinga.

"James Pattinson will join MI family currently based in Abu Dhabi this weekend," said MI in its statement. James is the right fit for us and adds to our pace attack options available at hand, especially for the conditions we will play in this season in UAE," said MI team owner Akash Ambani.

