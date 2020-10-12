JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

IPL 2020, Match 28: RCB vs KKR live streaming, match, toss timing details

IPL 2020, Match 29: SRH vs CSK live streaming, match, toss timing details
Business Standard

IPL 2020: SRH vs CSK playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details

MS Dhoni would look to clinch a win, a much-needed one. Besides, changes look unlikely in both SRH and CSK playing 11

Topics
IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings | IPL Champions

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

CSK, MS Dhoni, IPL 2020
MS Dhoni during CSK vs SRH at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 2nd October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

In match 29 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the  Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

If we consider IPL 2020, then David Warner's SRH has an advantage over MS Dhoni's CSK as it has fared better in the tournament so far. But in head-to-head record, Chennai has won 9 matches out of 13 matches both sides have played.

Check IPL 2020 Points Table

But this year's IPL is totally different, considering how CSK is languishing at the bottom, with a string of losses. MS Dhoni has a tough task ahead and it gets even tougher with each passing match.

David Warner's SRH has still found some rhytm, however, it suffered a loss against Rajasthan Royals in their previous clash, despite having a hold on the match.
 
As the two clash, MS Dhoni would look to clinch a win, a much-needed one. Besides, changes look unlikely in both SRH and CSK playing 11.

SRH vs CSK playing 11 prediction

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan


IPL 2020, Match 29: SRH vs CSK Pitch report

Dubai pitch is likely to help pacers in the initial stage and spinners will hold the key in the middle overs. Dew factor will play a key role, so both skippers would look to chase.

SRH vs CSK head-to-head
 
Total matches: 13
SRH won: 4
CSK won: 9
No result: 0

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Chennai Super Kings

Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captin & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 12 2020. 21:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY