IPL 2020: SRH vs CSK playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details

If we consider IPL 2020, then David Warner's SRH has an advantage over MS Dhoni's CSK as it has fared better in the tournament so far. But in head-to-head record, Chennai has won 9 matches out of 13 matches both sides have played.

But this year's IPL is totally different, considering how CSK is languishing at the bottom, with a string of losses. has a tough task ahead and it gets even tougher with each passing match.

David Warner's SRH has still found some rhytm, however, it suffered a loss against Rajasthan Royals in their previous clash, despite having a hold on the match.



As the two clash, would look to clinch a win, a much-needed one. Besides, changes look unlikely in both SRH and CSK playing 11.

SRH vs CSK playing 11 prediction Chennai Super Kings Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, (c & wk), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

IPL 2020, Match 29: SRH vs CSK Pitch report

Dubai pitch is likely to help pacers in the initial stage and spinners will hold the key in the middle overs. Dew factor will play a key role, so both skippers would look to chase.

SRH vs CSK head-to-head

Total matches: 13 SRH won: 4 CSK won: 9 No result: 0

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Chennai Super Kings

Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captin & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif