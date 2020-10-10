JUST IN
IPL 2020: SRH vs RR playing 11 prediction and head to head details

Ben Stokes is likely to get a place in RR playing 11 after his 6-day quarantine ends on October 10. Check SRH vs RR playing 11 prediction and head to head stats

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Steve Smith

In match 26 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

With four consecutive losses, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan has a lot to worry as race for the playoffs intensifies. The batting mostly is dependent on Steve Smith and Sanju Samson but both have been struggling to put some runs. 

What may change things for them is all-rounder Ben Stokes might join the RR playing 11. 

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this fixture on the back of a sensational 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab. Despite losing ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the David Warner-led side has been able to perform better in tough situations.

Rajasthan would be desperate for a win as it faces SRH on Sunday.

SRH vs RR playing 11 predictions

SRH tentative playing 11: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Priyam Garg, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan

RR playing: Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror/Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Ankit Rajpoot and Kartik Tyagi


SRH vs RR Pitch Report

The venue has seen a few high scoring matches lately, and with this being an afternoon clash, it looks like 180-plus wouldn't be too difficult for the side batting first. 

There is little bit of help for the pacers, the spinners would have a limited role in the middle overs. 

SRH vs RR head to head

Total: 11
SRH won: 6
RR won: 5
No result: 0

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.

First Published: Sat, October 10 2020. 22:08 IST

