Broad moves to third spot in ICC rankings after match-winning effort
IPL 2020 will be a completely different ball game for advertisers, brands

The pandemic-induced restrictions on movement and general deceleration in the economy have put a leash on spending across the board

Topics
IPL 2020 | Coronavirus | BCCI

Shubhomoy Sikdar 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has set the ball rolling for holding the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates. If it receives the necessary approvals, we might be watching the cash-rich T20 league from mid-September to early November.

This is both good news and bad. For one, this proposed window coincides with the main festival season of India, but on the other hand, the pandemic-induced restrictions on movement and general deceleration in the economy have put a leash on spending across the board. What then must the advertisers do to get the maximum ...

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 06:01 IST

