IPL 2021 auction: Chris Morris most expensive player at Rs 16.25 crore

Records were shattered at the auction of players for the 2021 edition of the (IPL), held in Chennai on Thursday.

South African cricketer Chris Morris became the most expensive player in the history of the IPL, picked up for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore by Rajasthan Royals. New Zealand player Kyle Jamieson and Australian cricketer Glen Maxwell emerged the second and third-most expensive players of the day, both acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore and Rs 14.25 crore each.

Australian cricketer Jhye Richardson and K Gowtham of India were picked up by Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore and Rs 9.25 crore each.





In all, 292 players went under the hammer on Thursday, including 164 Indians and 128 foreigners.