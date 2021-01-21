IPL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained, released by Delhi Capitals

(DC) has released five players from its previous season ahead of the auction for the 14th edition of (IPL 2021), which is tentatively scheduled to take place on February 11. England’s hard-hitting batsman Jason Roy and Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey are the two foreign players release by DC.

Check 2021 IPL complete list of players released and retained by 8 franchises



is the only wicket-keeper in the Delhi squad after Carey’s departure. Capitals would look to buy a wicket-keeper in the players’ auction. Meawhile, DC’s management has still shown confidence on who was retained despite his poor outing the IPL 2020.

has its first grand finale appearance in the previous IPL season and look to continues its supreme show in too.

CHECK 2021 IPL latest news updates here



All you need to know about Delhi Capitals’ list of released and retained players, remaining purse here:



Number of players: 19

Number of Overseas players: 6

Total money spent: Rs 72.0982 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 12.9018

Available slot: 6

Overseas slot: 2

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes.

Released players: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.