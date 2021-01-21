IPL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained, released by Delhi Capitals

-
Delhi Capitals (DC) has released five players from its previous season ahead of the auction for the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which is tentatively scheduled to take place on February 11. England’s hard-hitting batsman Jason Roy and Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey are the two foreign players release by DC.
Rishabh Pant is the only wicket-keeper in the Delhi squad after Carey’s departure. Capitals would look to buy a wicket-keeper in the IPL 2021 players’ auction. Meawhile, DC’s management has still shown confidence on Prithvi Shaw who was retained despite his poor outing the IPL 2020.
Delhi Capitals has its first grand finale appearance in the previous IPL season and look to continues its supreme show in IPL 2021 too.
All you need to know about Delhi Capitals’ list of released and retained players, remaining purse here:
- Number of players: 19
- Number of Overseas players: 6
- Total money spent: Rs 72.0982 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 12.9018
- Available slot: 6
- Overseas slot: 2
Released players: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.
