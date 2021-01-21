IPL 2021 auction: Full list of retained and released players of eight teams

The countdown for the 14th edition of (IPL 2021) has started with the eight franchises announcing on January 20 the list of retained and released players. In total, fifty-seven players have been released by eight IPL franchises ahead of the 2021 auction They include Mumbai Indians' fast bowling great Lasith Malinga, former captain Steve Smith, (CSK) off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, and all-rounder

The players auction is tentatively scheduled for February 11.

The list of traded players has to be announced by February 4. Meanwhile, has traded all-rounders Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams to Royal Challnegers Bangalore, it said in a press release.

IPL teams in 2021

(CSK)

(MI)

(DC)

(KXIP)

(KKR)

(RR)

(RCB)

(SRH)

Two new IPL teams will be added from the 2022 edition after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approved the change in its AGM on December, 24, 2020.

released players



has released its four-time captain ahead of auction and named Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson as captain. Under the captaincy of Smith, who was banned for a year in 2018 due to the Sandpaper gate scandal, Rajasthan failed to make an impression in the previous two seasons and a change in leadership was on the cards.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians’ spearhead Lasith Malinga has announced its retirement from franchise cricket and now the IPL fans will not see the Sri Lankan pacer in action. Malinga has been one of the key players in squad since …. and groomed many youngsters, including current India’s spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Following is the list of retained and released players by the different franchises ahead of the auction for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League:



RCB’s retained and released players

Number of players: 14

14 Number of Overseas players: 5

Total money spent: Rs 49.10 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 35.90 cr

Available slot: 11

Overseas slot: 3

players Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kholi and others celebrate the wicket of batsman Manish Pandey during a cricket match of IPL 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Photo: PTI

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pawan DeshpandeDaniel Sams, Harshal PatelGurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (retired from all forms of cricket), Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana.

CSK’s retained and released players list:

Number of players: 18

Number of Overseas players: 7

Total money spent:Rs 62.10 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 22.90 cr

Available slot: 7

Overseas slot: 1

MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn SharmaShane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh.

Rajasthan Royals’ released and retained players’ list:

Number of players: 17

Number of Overseas players: 5

Total money spent: Rs 50.12 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 34.85

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 3

Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin UthappaSteve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.

Delhi Capitals’ released and retained players list:

Number of players: 19

Number of Overseas players: 6

Total money spent: Rs 72.0982 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 12.9018

Available slot: 6

Overseas slot: 2

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris WoakesMohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s retained and released players list



Retained players list: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Released players list: Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj.

Kings XI Punjab’s retained and released players list

Number of players: 16

Number of Overseas players: 3

Total money spent: Rs 31.80

Salary cap available: Rs 53.20

Available slot: 9

Overseas slot: 5

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel.

Released players list: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh.

Mumbai Indians’ retained and released players list

Number of players: 18

Number of Overseas players: 4

Total money spent: Rs 69.65 cr

Salary cap available: Rs 15.35 cr

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 2

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin KhanLasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ retained and released players’ list



Number of players: 17

Number of Overseas players: 6

Total money spent: Rs 74.25

Salary cap available: Rs 10.75

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 2



Retained players list: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, Tim Seifert.

Released players list: Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, M Siddharth, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Harry Gurney.