IPL 2021 auction: Full list of retained and released players of eight teams

-
ALSO READ
IPL throwback: 12 seasons, 12 champs - the winners from 2008 to 2019
Key players to playing 11: All you need to know about RCB ahead of IPL 2020
Budget with BS: Read the most insightful coverage of Budget 2021
Budget Byte: Disinvestment way behind target of Rs 2.1 trillion, again
Banking on Budget: Keeping an eye out for growth focus, PSU reforms
-
The countdown for the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has started with the eight franchises announcing on January 20 the list of retained and released players. In total, fifty-seven players have been released by eight IPL franchises ahead of the 2021 auction They include Mumbai Indians' fast bowling great Lasith Malinga, former Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, and Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.
The IPL 2021 players auction is tentatively scheduled for February 11.
CHECK 2021 IPL latest news updates here
The list of traded players has to be announced by February 4. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals has traded all-rounders Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams to Royal Challnegers Bangalore, it said in a press release.
IPL teams in 2021
- Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
- Mumbai Indians (MI)
- Delhi Capitals (DC)
- Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
- Rajasthan Royals (RR)
- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
IPL 2021 released players
Rajasthan Royals has released its four-time captain Steve Smith ahead of IPL 2021 auction and named Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson as captain. Under the captaincy of Smith, who was banned for a year in 2018 due to the Sandpaper gate scandal, Rajasthan failed to make an impression in the previous two seasons and a change in leadership was on the cards.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians’ spearhead Lasith Malinga has announced its retirement from franchise cricket and now the IPL fans will not see the Sri Lankan pacer in action. Malinga has been one of the key players in Mumbai Indians squad since …. and groomed many youngsters, including current India’s spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.
Following is the list of retained and released players by the different franchises ahead of the auction for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League:
RCB’s retained and released players
- Number of players: 14
- Number of Overseas players: 5
- Total money spent: Rs 49.10 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 35.90 cr
- Available slot: 11
- Overseas slot: 3
Players traded in: Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel
Released players: Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (retired from all forms of cricket), Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana.
CSK’s retained and released players list:
- Number of players: 18
- Number of Overseas players: 7
- Total money spent:Rs 62.10 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 22.90 cr
- Available slot: 7
- Overseas slot: 1
Released players: Shane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh.
Rajasthan Royals’ released and retained players’ list:
- Number of players: 17
- Number of Overseas players: 5
- Total money spent: Rs 50.12 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 34.85
- Available slot: 8
- Overseas slot: 3
Released players: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.
Delhi Capitals’ released and retained players list:
- Number of players: 19
- Number of Overseas players: 6
- Total money spent: Rs 72.0982 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 12.9018
- Available slot: 6
- Overseas slot: 2
Released players: Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s retained and released players list
Retained players list: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem.
Released players list: Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj.
Kings XI Punjab’s retained and released players list
- Number of players: 16
- Number of Overseas players: 3
- Total money spent: Rs 31.80
- Salary cap available: Rs 53.20
- Available slot: 9
- Overseas slot: 5
.
Released players list: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh.
Mumbai Indians’ retained and released players list
- Number of players: 18
- Number of Overseas players: 4
- Total money spent: Rs 69.65 cr
- Salary cap available: Rs 15.35 cr
- Available slot: 8
- Overseas slot: 2
Released players list: Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ retained and released players’ list
Number of players: 17
Number of Overseas players: 6
Total money spent: Rs 74.25
Salary cap available: Rs 10.75
Available slot: 8
Overseas slot: 2
Retained players list: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, Tim Seifert.
Released players list: Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, M Siddharth, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Harry Gurney.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor