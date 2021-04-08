IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals players list, squad, full schedule, more

IPL 2020 was nothing like the earlier editions for (DC). The Shreyas Iyer-led side dominated right from the start and despite some setbacks, it entered the finals, which they eventually lost to Mumbai Indians.

Under Shreyas Iyer, the side has seen significant improvements but just ahead of IPL 2021, the DC skipper sustained shoulder injury. Iyer will not be a part of

However, there will also be an element of surprise as wicket-keeper batsman has been given the charge in Shreyas' absence. Considering Pant's current form, it would be interesting to see how he fits into this new role.

Moreover, DC players have Ricky Ponting's guidance, which worked wonders for the side in IPL 2020.

Delhi already had a formidable batting line-up and the addition of Steve Smith is likely to strengthen it further. Delhi also included Tom Curran and Sam Billings in its squad during the IPL mini-auction, which means they have more firepower in their arsenal.

Besides, Delhi has plenty of talent to pick from the mix of experienced and youngsters in its squad, including Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan among others.

full squad for IPL 2021:



Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Retained players: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes

Players bought at Auction: Steve Smith (Rs 2.2 crore), Umesh Yadav (Rs 1 crore), Ripal Patel (Rs 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 20 lakh), Lukman Meriwala (Rs 20 lakh), M Siddharth (Rs 20 lakh), Tom Curran (Rs 5.25 crore), Sam Billings (Rs 2 crore)



schedule:



