IPL 2021, DC vs CSK LIVE TOSS: Pant wins the toss and elects to bowl first
Check IPL 2021 Delhi vs Chennai LIVE updates, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings live toss, playing 11 updates here
MS Dhoni. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
CSK and DC have been the two most dominating teams in the UAE leg, having lost just one match so far to sail into the play-offs and both would look to finish in the top two as it will give them two shots at reaching the finals.
After finishing at the bottom last season, CSK scripted a superb turnaround as they became the first team to qualify for the play-offs but CSK was done in by a sensational performance from Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.
It was Chennai’s first defeat in the UAE and third from 12 matches this season as CSK bowlers found the going tough with dew setting in the second half, making the chase slightly easier for the RR batting unit.
DC vs CSK playing 11
CSK playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
DC tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
DC vs CSK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 pm IST.
DC vs CSK Live streaming and telecast details
The DC vs CSK match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs PBKS match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
