IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS Live score: Mumbai looks to stay in playoffs race

In Match 42 of (IPL 2021), (MI) will face (PBKS) at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai, on the other hand, have a planty of problems as Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are out of form and a fragile middle order cost them a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous clash, desoite a fiery start from skipper and opener Quinton de Kock.

Another loss could make it really tough for Mumbai to make it to the playoffs so the pressure would be on the Rohit-led side.

Mumbai Indians vs playing 11 Probables

Mumbai Indians: (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Punjab Kings: (Captain, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Scoreboard